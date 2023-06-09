As inevitable as death and taxes are, many El Paso County property owners hoped to lessen the blow of the latter.

The El Paso County Assessor's Office has received as many as 24,000 objections on property valuations the county made, which are used to determine land, home and commercial owners' property tax amounts, Mark Flutcher, the county assessor said Wednesday. That number probably increased by the end of the appeal deadline Thursday as property owners battled the clock.

Last month, in an interview with The Gazette, the assessor predicted the county would see around 10,000 appeals. Blowing past that level, which was last seen in 2009 during the Great Recession, the number of appeals headed toward 1980s records when more than 35,000 objections were submitted during an appeal period, Flutcher said.

He attributed property owners' ardent reactions to sticker shock following a stretch of pricey sales during the 18-month statewide valuation period of Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

The value of an average single-family home rose 44% in El Paso County from the last time the office updated property values in 2021, a process that happens every two years in Colorado, The Gazette reported in an article last month.

For homeowners such as Susan Beiner, a schoolteacher who lives in Black Forest with her husband on a 5-acre plot with a house and a barn, her property value increased $369,000.

“I know that Colorado Springs is booming,” Beiner said. “But ... for my property to go up $300,000 in a year and half or two years just didn’t make sense to me.”

Beiner appealed the value, and saw it drop by $215,000.

“Quite honestly, (I was) relieved,” Beiner said.

Many real estate agents will offer free assistance when it comes to figuring out if and how to appeal property value estimates.

Virnisha Pastore with The Cutting Edge Realtors, an agency in Colorado Springs, was one of those real estate agents.

In awe of high home values, Pastore was frustrated with the system of appraisals and assisted hundreds of homeowners through the appeal process.

“I’m doing this from the time I wake up until the time I go to sleep,” Pastore said ahead of the June 8 deadline.

Despite the high volume of appeals, Flucher said the county was on track to see a typical 40% to 50% of appealed valuations adjusted.

Ryan O’Mea, a homeowner in Meridian Ranch, a development in Falcon, was among the 50% to 60% of appeals that the assessor’s office did not adjust.

O’Mea said his house was valued during the previous cycle of property valuations at $422,000. During the most recent assessment period, his home was upgraded to $635,000.

“It’s a huge shock,” O’Mea said, adding later. “I’d love to sell it for that much to them right now.”

O’Mea, still in disagreement with the value, scheduled a hearing with the Board of Equalization, the next step property owners can take if they disagree with the adjusted value after an initial appeal.

During the hearing, the office and property owner each have 15 minutes to present their arguments and evidence, and a written decision is mailed within five business days. Property owners can continue to dispute the value with Colorado Board of Assessment Appeals and beyond.

For more information, visit the assessor's website at assessor.elpasoco.com/.