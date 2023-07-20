Over half of El Paso County property owners were denied property valuation adjustments last month after the county assessor's office, similar to the rest of the state, received a record number of objections for property valuations, the assessor said.

More than 33,700 property owners appealed against the county’s property valuations, which dictate how much property tax each owner owes, and just over 51% of those appeals were denied, according to the office.

But for unsatisfied property owners that was not the final word.

Property owners who had their appeal denied or who disputed the revaluation had until Monday to submit another appeal to the county Board of Equalization.

Mark Flutcher, the county assessor, does not know the exact number of property owners who took the next step to appeal with the county Board of Equalization because the county clerk’s office is backlogged.

“I know that the clerk to the board is working feverishly to enter appeals that came in the mail last minute and emails that came to her,” Flutcher said, “...and then they need to be scheduled for hearings.”

Hearings with the county Board of Equalization which began earlier this month will run until Aug. 5.

After that, property owners can appeal to the Colorado Board of Assessment Appeals which Flutcher said is similar to the county Board of Equalization hearings, except at the state level there are three officers that are real estate professionals instead of one.

Other options that most homeowners don’t opt for and are typically used by commercial real estate because the process is difficult to navigate without an attorney and includes court costs, is to file an appeal with the district court or seek binding arbitration with the Board of County Commissioners, Flutcher said.

Property owners can appeal decisions from the Colorado Board of Assessment Appeals or district court to the Colorado Court of Appeals and eventually the Colorado Supreme Court, but binding arbitration decisions cannot be appealed.

“We knew it was going to be a tough year just the way the market timing was,” Flutcher said.

Home values, which are assessed every other year in Colorado, skyrocketed in El Paso County by nearly 44% from the last time the office updated property values in 2021, The Gazette reported. That was largely because home prices vaulted up 37% during a red-hot season of sales that coincided with the statewide property assessment period of Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.