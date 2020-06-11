The COVID-19 pandemic might turn out to be just a bump in the road for area car sales.
The 1,415 new vehicles registered in El Paso County in May was the highest total in recent months — though that number is still down 21.8% from May 2019, according to data provided to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum by Colorado Interactive.
The March total was the lowest in 53 years and down 43.3% from March 2019; the April total was up nearly 300 vehicles from March but still down 53.8% from April 2019.
Totals for both March and April were reduced by a backlog of vehicles to be registered while the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office was closed to the public because of the pandemic. The backlog totaled more than 400 in both months and was cleared in May, which could have inflated the total for that month. Buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle, so May numbers were likely the first to reflect stay-at-home restrictions imposed in March that have since been relaxed.
Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of operations for Phil Long Dealerships, said sales boomed in May at the company's locations along the Front Range, jumping nearly 25% from a year earlier. Dealers could still sell cars and trucks during March and April, but had to complete deals remotely online or over the phone since the state's stay-at-home order required dealers to shutter their showrooms.
"Sales were strong as a result of pent-up demand and manufacturer incentives and used sales were up even more than new sales," Shaughnessy said. "We are still seeing a lot more online traffic — our leads from online are up 70-80% from a year ago, but that wasn't enough to offset having our showrooms closed in April."
Sales were so strong in May that Shaughnessy is concerned the industry may not have enough inventory to meet demand since most manufacturers shut down production during the worst of the pandemic. Manufacturers have since resumed production, so any shortage is likely to be short-term and may not affect all vehicle makes and types. To lure buyers back to showrooms, many manufacturers offered loans with 0% interest, delayed the first payment by three months or both.
Statewide, new vehicle registrations were down nearly 30% for March and April to 25,628 with light trucks — pickups and sport-utility vehicles — down 25.6% and passenger cars down 45.2% during the two-month period, according to data from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Registrations for the first four months of the year were down 12% to 71,946, with light trucks off 6.8% and cars off 30.2%.
The association now reports registration numbers for a two-month period because many manufacturers are switching from reporting sales numbers on a monthly basis to a quarterly basis. The association’s data include only retail registrations; fleet transactions are excluded.