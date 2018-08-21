Job growth in El Paso County remained steady at 2.3 percent in the first quarter, compared with a year ago, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The rate also was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2017 and marks the sixth consecutive quarter of growth within the range of 1.9 percent to 2.8 percent.
Another more recent set of data for the last four months, however, indicates that job growth has accelerated since the first quarter to its fastest rate in more than 17 years.
Monthly numbers, based on surveys of employers, show job growth accelerating to the 3 percent level in April, May and June and reaching nearly 4 percent in July. The quarterly numbers, however, are considered more reliable because they come from unemployment insurance reports most employers must file every three months.
“The monthly numbers are showing much faster job growth in the second quarter that would rank as the second-fastest in the state, just behind Greeley,” said Ryan Gedney, a senior economist for the department. “We won’t know for another three months whether those gains will be revised away, based on the quarterly numbers.”
The faster growth is mostly coming from two sectors: the restaurant and tourism category and the professional, technical and scientific industries that include many of the area’s defense contractors. Those two classifications generated nearly two-thirds of the job growth in July as well as during the first quarter.
The quarterly data also reflected 848 job losses in the administrative and waste services category, which includes many of the area’s call centers.
Two centers closed this year, triggering nearly 550 layoffs, and a third center has announced plans to shut down Oct. 12 that will idle 410 workers.
The county’s quarterly wage numbers also showed continued gains for local workers, with the average weekly wage up 3.1 percent from a year earlier to a record $978 in the first quarter.
Gedney called the wage gains “impressive” because the average for the first quarter of last year was up 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the largest gain on record since at least 2001.
Average wages in the county were up 3.6 percent last year, though the numbers were somewhat inflated by $14 million in “golden parachute” payments to executives of Spectranetics after Royal Philips acquired the Colorado Springs-based medical device manufacturer a year ago for $2.2 billion.
