Nearly 5,000 El Paso County employers received nearly $6 million in dividends from Denver-based workers' compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance, the policyholder-owned company announced Monday.
Pinnacol paid $70 million to more than 52,000 policyholders, about 94 percent of its customers, based on their premium payments and workplace safety record, the company said. The dividend represents about 11 percent of total premium payments and is the 11th paid by Pinnacol since 2005.
The insurer also cut its rates an average of 10 percent on Jan. 1, its fourth consecutive annual rate cut, mostly as a result of reduced claims by its 57,000 policyholders.