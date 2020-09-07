The auto industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic took a small step backward in August as new vehicle registration numbers fell slightly from the previous month.
The 2,264 new vehicles registered last month with El Paso County was down from 2,490 in July and off 10.9% from a year earlier, according to data provided to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum by Colorado Interactive. Buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle, so August's numbers likely reflect sales made in June, a month after the state allowed dealers to reopen showrooms.
Three factors likely played a role in reducing the August numbers — a backlog of registrations from when county clerk officers were closed had been cleared, pent-up demand from when showrooms were closed had been fulfilled and dealers had limited inventory this summer because manufacturing plants were closed for two months by the pandemic. Registrations during the first eight months of the year were down 18.9% from the same period last year to 12,319.
Statewide registrations for June and July were down 21% to 32,040, but those numbers reflect a gradual recovery, according to the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. The two-month total is the highest since February and March and the percentage decline is the least since the pandemic triggered restrictions on auto dealers and many other types of businesses in mid- to late March. Light truck registrations were down 15%, while passenger car registrations were off 42.1%.
So far this year, Colorado registrations have declined 17.8% to 119,096, with light trucks down 12.3% and passenger cars off 36.8%. That is slightly better than nationwide new car sales numbers, which were down 20.1% for the first seven months of the year. Dealer association President Tim Jackson said the industry's decline leveled off in June, but the group still estimates registrations for all of this year will be down 15%.
Colorado's used car market is recovering a bit faster than the new car market, with registrations from used cars in June and July down 18.2% from a year earlier to 34,992. Used registrations in the first seven months of the year were off 20.6% from the same period last year to 116,704. The numbers reflect used vehicles that are 7 years old or newer.