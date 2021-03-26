El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker will host a series of virtual community town halls in April to help residents understand how local property values are assessed and how this year’s property reappraisals will affect them.
“These meetings are designed to help the public feel more comfortable with their reappraisal experience,” Schleiker said in a news release. The virtual town halls begin April 6.
He will also answer frequently asked questions like how property taxes are calculated, how someone can appeal their property valuation and other questions, according to the release.
The Assessor’s Office will mail updated tax value notices to the county’s more than 300,000 property owners on April 30, Schleiker told The Gazette. The notices will include a property owner’s current taxes and an estimate of what their taxes will be based on the new value of the property, he said. Property owners who do not agree with the valuations can file an appeal between April 30 and June 1.
Reappraisals are done every other year, Schleiker said. The last reappraisal was in 2019.
The value of single-family homes in the county has increased on average by 15% to 20% between July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020, he said. In that same period, El Paso County saw a record 49,757 sales — most of which were single-family homes, he said.
The Assessor’s Office is developing a map that will show the change in value by neighborhood. It’s expected to go live on the Assessor’s website, assessor.elpasoco.com, in the next several weeks, Schleiker said.
Five virtual town halls are each scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and residents can use the following links to join the meeting through Microsoft Teams on the following dates:
- April 6, El Paso County District 1 (Northern El Paso County, including Monument, and unincorporated areas of northern El Paso County, including Woodmoor and Black Forest): bit.ly/AssessorTownHallApril6
- April 8, El Paso County District 2 (East Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, Falcon, Peyton, Calhan, Ramah): bit.ly/AssessorTownHallApril8
- April 13, El Paso County District 3 (Central and western El Paso County, including Green Mountain Falls, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Monument, the westside and downtown areas of Colorado Springs, Ute Pass and areas south of Cheyenne Mountain State Park): bit.ly/AssessorTownHallApril13
- April 20, El Paso County District 4 (Southern and eastern El Paso County, including Fountain, Security/Widefield, Hanover, Ellicott, Rush, Yoder and the south-southeast areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the unincorporated area of Stratmoor Hills): bit.ly/AssessorTownHallApril20
- April 22, El Paso County District 5 (Central El Paso County, including most of Colorado Springs): bit.ly/AssessorTownHallApril22
To confirm which county district you live in, visit the Board of County Commissioners website at bocc.elpasoco.com and click on the “District Maps” tab.