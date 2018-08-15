V3Gate is not exactly a household name, even in its Colorado Springs home, but the company has made its mark by making the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for a third consecutive year. Each year it was in the top 1,000.

The company was among eight Colorado Springs-area firms to make the list, up from seven last year and the most since 10 in 2012. Colorado had 136 companies on the list, up from 113 last year, headed by Boulder-based PopSockets, which makes collapsible, expandable cellphone grips and ranked second on the national list.

The government informational technology contractor has grown its revenue more than 1,100 percent between 2015 and 2017 to $119.3 million and is poised to continue that rapid growth after winning a $63 million, five-year contract with the Air Force to provide Oracle Corp. enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution system and cloud software licenses. The company ranked 462nd in this year’s list, down from 309th last year and up from 809th in 2016.

The company was started in 2007 by Oscar Valdez, a retired Army major and contracting officer, and Tad Rzonca, an information technology industry veteran who previously was an executive with Insight Corp. They grew the company to 36 employees by winning major contracts that include the Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement contract for work across the federal government. V3Gate has received 440 task orders totaling more than $100 million since becoming one of 145 eligible companies to seek work under the contract in 2015.

Rzonca said Wednesday he is “proud and humbled to work with such a great group of people. They are the main contributors to our success.”

Madison, Wis.-based SwanLeap tops this year’s list by growing at a rate of more than 75,000 percent to $99 million in revenue between 2015 and 2017. The transportation consulting and technology firm wants to become the eBay of freight by using artificial intelligence to make sure shippers get the best possible rate.

Other local companies on the list are:

• Magneti, started in 2010 to provide marketing through digital advertising techniques, ranked 1,666th with three-year revenue growth of 277 percent to $2.1 million. The company employs 11.

• Peak Dental Services, started in 2008 to provide marketing, customer service, revenue management and human resource services to dental practices, ranked 2,192nd with three-year revenue growth of 202 percent to $22.6 million. The company employs 224 and made the list last year at 1,742nd.

• SocialSEO, started in 1997 to provide search-engine optimization, marketing and social media services, ranked 2,263rd with three-year revenue growth of 195 percent to $5.3 million, The company employs 75 and made the list last year at 2,336th.

• E-9 Enterprises, started in 2010 as a military contractor providing a variety of management, engineering and support services, ranked 3,143rd with three-year revenue growth of 126 percent to $4 million, The company employs 553.

• Peak Internet, started in Woodland Park in 2002 to provide broadband internet access in the Colorado Springs area, ranked 3,584tyh with three-year revenue growth of 104 percent to $2.5 million. The company employs 21.

• Colorado Computer Support, started in 2001 to provide information technology services to businesses and schools, was ranked 4,634th with three-year revenue growth of 68 percent to $4.3 million. The company employs 35 and made the list in each of the previous three years.

• Pink Realty, started in 2009 to provide real estate services, ranked 4,674th with three-year revenue growth of 67 percent to $2.6 million. The company employs 51.

