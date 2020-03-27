Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.