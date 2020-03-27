The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package won't avert "a severe economic downturn," but will mitigate some of the economic damage the pandemic will inflict on individuals and business, a Colorado Springs economist said Friday.
Economic activity "will decline by at least 10% and some (economists) are saying up to 25%, so this package won't mitigate the high probability of recession," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.
Most Americans — with incomes of less than $75,000 — will receive $1,200 as well as $500 for each child and those who lost their jobs will get additional unemployment benefits. Businesses get access to emergency loans that can be turned into grants, and a variety of other help designed to pay bills, keep paying employees and stay in business.
"Hopefully, this package will help workers make it through this financially without complete devastation, especially with the moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions," Bailey said. "The overall impact is impossible to quantify. No one knows how long this will go on, either from a public health or an economic standpoint."