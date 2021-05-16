Editor's note: Below is part two of the UCCS Economic Forum monthly dashboard highlights. Part one published last Sunday. Tatiana Bailey is director of the Forum.
Job openings in the U.S. have been increasing at a relatively rapid rate over the past several months with 8.1 million openings in March. That is up 40.8% from March of 2020 and up 8.0% from February of this year. This acceleration is also evident in our Colorado Springs job openings. Pre-pandemic in February 2020, our region had a very tight labor market with 19,004 open jobs with 12,325 unemployed people (0.65 available workers per open job). Fast forward to March of this year with a highly disruptive pandemic in between and we have 27,649 job openings with 24,441 unemployed people (or only 0.88 workers per open job). Of course, there are more open positions because the economy is reopening. But the speed at which the labor market has gotten hot again is noteworthy. Just last month there were 1.16 available workers per open job. And I don’t really see things slowing down as more businesses reopen (unless something unforeseen happens with mutations). There are a couple of important considerations, however.
One, we know that many businesses, especially in the lower-paying hospitality sector, have had trouble finding workers. Some of this is likely due to the extension on unemployment benefits that are not set to expire for many people until Sept. 6. In addition, individuals claiming unemployment benefits are receiving an additional $300 per week, which in some cases matches or even exceeds what they were making before. Health insurance coverage may be another important nuance. Just before the pandemic hit, 1 in 5 Coloradans were enrolled in Medicaid and by the end of 2020, 1 in 3 Coloradans were estimated to be enrolled in Medicaid, according to the Colorado Health Institute. A portion of these new Medicaid recipients probably lost their employer-provided health insurance. But some of these new Medicaid recipients may not have had health insurance before the pandemic, especially if they were in the lower-paying hospitality sector. During a pandemic, in particular, the lure of generous unemployment benefits alongside health insurance may be keeping some would-be workers on the sidelines.
There has been a lot in the media about these benefit recipients who are on the sidelines, but just lately we’ve started to see some improvements in labor force participation — even before extended benefits have expired. In April, 430,000 people rejoined the labor force (seasonally adjusted), which is the largest gain in six months. Many of those were women as schools reopened. We still have a way to go as evidenced by the April U.S. unemployment rate of 6.1%, versus 6.0% in March. Economists also pay much attention to the U-6 rate (10.4% in April) because it includes these sidelined workers. Although I am heartened by the increase in the labor force this past month, the simple fact that many of these individuals are actively looking for but not necessarily finding jobs is at least partially explained by the mismatch between their skills and the skills that employers need. This is a longer-term structural issue that pre-dates the pandemic and that will be a thorn in our side as we claw our way back to the “natural” unemployment rate of 4.0%. The extended, generous benefits and the skills mismatch are at least two of the probable reasons that in April net new jobs gained greatly disappointed at 266,000 versus the roughly 1 million that were expected.
Having said this, we will likely have faster progress in reducing the unemployment rate during the second half of this year. We will be closer to reaching herd immunity, workers will feel safer returning to work, kids will be back in school, and unemployment benefit extensions will expire. This will have some spill-over effects to the broader economy and the stock market because the Federal Reserve has explicitly stated they will not likely move on interest rates until they see a significant improvement in employment. We are, in fact, still down 8.2 million jobs compared to pre-pandemic, February 2020. However, what if we have a quickly improving employment situation in Q3 and Q4 of this year and simultaneously have inflationary pressures due to higher wages and supply chain bottlenecks? The Consumer Price Index released this week showed prices increasing 4.2% year-over-year; the highest increase since 2009. If the Fed sees that both their mandates dictate increasing rates by the end of this year, that will perhaps be the fastest ever post-recessionary adjustment to monetary policy. This is not your usual recession, so I would not be surprised if the policy responses were also atypical.
I think it’s important to consider at this juncture the overall dwindling labor participation rate, which pre-dates the pandemic and is something I have been talking about for years. Workers and working are at the heart of business and economic development and low labor participation is indeed a structural challenge. The pandemic has put a spotlight on this issue alongside renewed attention on raising wages and benefits through unionization (think Amazon headlines last month). For these reasons, there is now more information on the dashboard on what constitutes a living wage. There is a bit of detail in these tables, but I’ll highlight a couple of things for now. One, El Paso County (8.5%) has a significantly lower proportion of people at or below the federal poverty level, or FPL, than the U.S. does (12.3%). Note that the FPL in 2019 for an individual was $12,490 and for a family of four was $25,750. Because these are very low-income levels, “living wages” are calculated as a more realistic gauge of what is needed to pay baseline expenses (go to livingwage.mit.edu for details). There are four categories in this second table, but as one example, a living wage for a household with 2 working adults and 2 children would need each worker to have an annual salary of at least $45,781 (or $22.01/hr.). That’s a long stretch from the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hr. or even Colorado’s much more generous $12.32/hr. I'm not sure how we rectify that chasm, but it’s a valid concern as cost of living continues to increase, especially for shelter/housing.
Which brings us to home prices and homebuilding. In looking at the Pikes Peak Area Realtor’s monthly data, it is evident that we are in some kind of twilight zone. Home inventory only seems to get tighter in our region, with only 449 existing homes for sale in April with 0.3 month’s supply, or nine days. The average home price for both new and existing homes in April was $481,857, up 21.8% from April 2020, and the median price was at $425,000, up 18.1% from a year ago. Yes, it’s true that low interest rates, the desire for more space from increased work from home, more overall mobility as employers allow remote work, and millennials aging into childbearing years all contribute to this phenomenon. But one thing that’s not talked much about is the overall shortage of housing that pre-dates the pandemic. An analysis by Freddie Mac found that the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of demand. The shortage is pronounced for affordable homes, which are often the first homes for buyers. The shortage is mostly due to the builders that went out of business during the Great Recession alongside more reticent building overall during the anemic recovery. Homebuilders would need to build about 1.2 million single-family homes to close this chasm. For at least the rest of 2021, labor, land and material shortages make hitting this mark unlikely. (As an aside, lumber prices are up 250% over the past year, adding $35,872 to the average home.) And since home ownership is the primary mechanism for the average American to build wealth, these constraints hinder near-term economic prosperity especially for our young workers. Local builders are certainly doing their part, with a 31.6% increase in permits pulled over the past year including single and multi-family structures. Yet, they report difficulties in keeping up with demand and in estimating costs once ground is broken.
Tourism metrics are finally improving with hotel occupancy increasing modestly in March to 48.4%, and this is the first time we’ve seen an increase in the 12-month moving average since the pandemic began. Likewise, RevPAR, or hotel revenues, increased to $51.96 in March from $41.73 in February. The outlook is very bright, however, with vaccination rates blowing open travel plans. A large national survey also found that 35% of U.S. respondents plan to spend more on travel and Visit Colorado Springs states that they have record hits on the Visit COS website. Enplanements at our local airport also improved markedly in March with a lovely 67.0% increase over March 2020. We are not yet at pre-pandemic levels, but we are quickly closing the gap. As a fun aside, my husband and I went with a group of friends to Scottsdale last month and took an early flight out of the COS airport on Southwest Airlines. Early flights for me always mean I don’t sleep the night before, but not this time. Why? Because I wasn’t stressed. I love flying out of our chill, small-but-large-enough airport.
Lastly, commercial vacancy rates ticked up significantly in 2021 Q1 in all categories but industrial. As I’ve mentioned in other commentaries, industrial real estate is well positioned across the country and locally mostly due to last-mile distribution centers and retail that has increasing need for online warehousing and/or hybrid retail with warehousing. Office vacancy rates were 9.0% in 2021 Q1 (from 7.6% in 2020 Q1); medical office vacancy rates were flat between both periods (7.7%), although up over the last quarter; retail vacancies were 6.4% in Q1 of this year versus 4.9% same time last year; and industrial vacancy was unchanged at 3.5%. Leasing prices have gone up for all categories over the year although there are no standouts for huge increases.
