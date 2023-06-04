Editor's note: Tatiana Bailey is executive director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies. Here are highlights of DDES’ latest monthly report; to see a PDF of the full report with various graphs and tables, go to ddestrategies.org.

The second estimate for GDP for the first quarter of this year showed a small upward revision in the annualized update (from 1.1% to 1.3%) while the rate stayed the same if we look only at 2023 Q1 compared to 2022 Q1 (at 1.6% growth).

Whichever method you use, that is still a fairly weak growth rate — although it’s better than negative as that would imply a recession, which we have avoided thus far. Economists have been calling for a recession for about a year and a half now, and I think many people are wondering if such a downturn will occur at all. I would argue that the pandemic and its distortions have made it particularly hard to forecast.

Between government stimulus checks, robust consumer spending that fueled inflation, an incredibly short recession with an outsized rebound in jobs and GDP, supply chain shocks, a shift toward reshoring and a demographic transition that is coming to roost, the “normal” trajectory of economic variables is no longer in play. With all these simultaneous distortions, I do think it’s possible that the usual economic indicators that tell us we are heading into a recession could be wrong this time around. But I don’t think so and I’ll tell you why.

First, there are now several key metrics that are flashing red. At the economics presentation I did in mid-May, I talked about the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicator, which has an incredibly good track record of predicting recession. The LEI, which is a compilation of six, key economic variables is below the red “recession signal.” In fact, it has declined for 13 consecutive months, and a falling LEI below the threshold has coincided with a recession since 1960.

There are a couple of other indicators I watch and have recently talked about in these narratives because they are remarkably accurate predictors, including the small business survey and the manufacturer’s survey. Both have been in contraction territory for many months. Pre-tax corporate profits are also declining, which is such a volatile metric that I don’t usually pay much attention. However, I find it interesting that corporate profits are down given that the stock market is pricing in interest rate cuts towards the end of this year.

Interest rates are pivotal to businesses that often rely on loans to either bridge revenue fluctuations and/or to fund business expansion. Thus, if the stock market is assuming credit conditions will ease in the next six months and they don’t, I would say corporate profits may decline further. For all these reasons, I would agree with most of my economics colleagues that a mild recession is likely yet this year.

Having said all this, none of the aforementioned indicators are in deep contractionary territory, which is one of the reasons most economists are not predicting a harsh recession. If you correlate these key recession indicators to GDP, the relatively small declines in these recession indices point to a small decline in GDP (and therefore “mild” recession) with a likely recovery out of contraction territory within six to 12 months. Of course, the key indicator everyone is watching as the determinant of a (harsh or mild) recession is inflation. Initially, supply chain bottlenecks were the main culprit, and most indicators now show that supply chains are almost back to “normal” levels. There may be a new normal, however, in the U.S. efforts toward reshoring as this will likely keep some upward pressure on prices since it is typically more expensive to produce in the U.S.

Now, inflation is also the result of the persistently strong labor market, which will not disappear with a downturn given the built-in reduction over the next several years of fewer working-age people. This will keep the labor market relatively strong, as inflation (very slowly) retreats. Wage appreciation alongside even slowly declining prices means that consumer expenditures will continue to be strong, and this alone will keep an economic downturn from being too severe.

To me this all translates to a likely mild recession that doesn’t last very long, but that is followed by low growth levels for an extended period mostly due to an aging demographic and the associated lower productivity levels, high government expenditures (40% of U.S. government spending is for our 65-plus population), and some persistent inflation.

Speaking of Inflation, it did decline in April to 4.9% year-over-year from 5.0% in March. Core inflation also came down by that same very small margin of 0.1% (5.6% to 5.5%). There is progress in bringing down inflation — it’s just painfully slow.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment echoes the dynamic of uncertainty but with still-strong consumer expenditures fed by stable or slightly improving income levels. Yes, this is largely due to a strong labor market with stronger wages alongside stabilizing inflation, but there is another important feeder to consumer expenditures that isn’t talked about much. This is the massive refinancing of homes that occurred during the pandemic while interest rates were still rock bottom. About one-third of all outstanding mortgages were refinanced during the refi boom from 2020 Q2 to 2022 Q1.

Home sales added another 17% to the new mortgage market and between the two there were 14 million new mortgages in the U.S. during this period according to Wells Fargo. The refinanced mortgages, in particular, brought lower monthly payments to millions of households which further expands the purchasing power of consumers.

Yet, the UM survey shows that consumers are worried about a future recession, and this caused consumer sentiment to fall from 63.5 in April to 59.2 in May. Survey responses were collected during the uncertainty of the debt ceiling debacle, which appears to be resolving so sentiment is likely to improve with this temporary debt ceiling fix. And I do believe it’s temporary given how bills passed by Congress are approved without regard to how new expenditures will be covered.

I did a Fox21 piece on this that aired last week as well as two Gazette articles where I addressed the need to tie new programs to means to pay for the programs with a (nonpartisan) return-on-investment analysis. If a newly proposed bill includes new expenditures, proposed programs must pay for themselves either with an increase to GDP (and associated taxes) or another means to cover the expenses. It’s a simple accounting principle, and it’s astounding that the U.S. government doesn’t adhere to these fundamental and commonsense rules.

Our local labor market continues to be strong, perhaps more so than the U.S. This is evidenced by the ratio of workers available to the number of jobs openings. In March, that ratio was 0.44 available workers per open position (with 23,992 job openings). In April that ratio fell to 0.37 available workers per job opening (and 25,651 openings). Although some national indicators are pointing to a softer labor market, this ratio underscores that unemployment is going to need to increase significantly in order to cool inflation.

I talked a little bit above about the massive refinancing boom that provided a boost to household incomes mostly for existing homeowners who took advantage of refinancing with historically low interest rates. As we all know, those who moved in the past couple of years paid much higher home prices from 2019 to 2022 (up 43% nationwide), but the days of double-digit price appreciation appear to be behind us with low single-digit appreciation over the past year. Most recently, from 2022 Q4 to 2023 Q1, home prices were up locally 2.3% and up 0.2% nationwide.

Newly built homes are now making up a much larger share of total home sales; this is due to a) low inventory of existing homes, b) improved supply chains for building materials, and c) many builders providing price cuts or other incentives. For these reasons, housing construction is ticking up again even if it’s down from a year ago.

I’ll end with the great tourism data showing that our local airport has had enplanement increases of 43.2% comparing April 2019 to April 2023. Once the Colorado Springs Airport recovered from the initial pandemic shocks, enplanements not only increased, they well surpassed pre-pandemic levels. My husband and I traveled to Chicago last weekend for a wedding, and I saw the air service development manager. I mentioned how I had never seen that many people at our local airport, and he said that while the numbers weren’t finalized, they believed they were likely at a 90% load level, which is amazing. You would think this would translate to higher hotel profitability as represented by RevPAR (revenue generated per room), but we have not seen that trend.

This is probably due to more hotels in the region and more use of short-term rentals like Airbnb. Our local tourism office has also told me that a high percentage of visitors come to stay with family so our region may not rely on commercial lodging as much as other regions. But all in, tourism trends have been on a steady upward climb for several years and that’s plenty to applaud as we enter the beautiful Colorado summer months.