Tatiana Bailey is executive director of the nonprofit Data-Driven Economic Strategies. Here are highlights of DDES' latest monthly report; to see a PDF of the full report with various graphs and tables, go to ddestrategies.org.

Consumer sentiment declined in March to 63.4 (preliminary) from 67.0 the month prior. According to the University of Michigan survey, sentiment fell for the first time in four months — and the survey happened before the banking woes. Confidence fell among two primary groups: lower-income, less-educated and younger consumers as well as the largest stockholders (think Daddy Warbucks).

Inflation is still the primary reason for soured sentiment both for current conditions as well as future prospects. Inflation directly impacts lower-income earners the most since they use the majority of their income on basic needs. Inflation indirectly impacts higher earners since the related higher interest rates squeeze corporate profits and stock valuations (and higher earners typically hold much of their wealth in stocks).

U.S. job openings also declined, although they remain elevated at almost double the pre-pandemic levels. Keep in mind that the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics lags about two months, so many of the companies that have frozen or reduced job postings will not yet show in this data. It’s also true that more layoffs are now happening and it’s beyond the (small total employment) tech sector. However, the overarching context is that we are still hovering around 11 million job openings and the average number of openings during 2018 and 2019 was 7.1 million. A lot of frozen hiring and layoffs will need to happen to close that large chasm. And people with niche and high-demand skills will continue to be in short supply regardless of a recession.

Speaking of job openings, part of the reason inflation remains elevated is because of the tight labor market and the corresponding wage pressure. Although “headline” inflation fell to 6.0% in February from 6.4% in January, “core” inflation (which strips out the more volatile food and energy components) increased slightly to 0.5% month-over-month, versus the 0.4% increase from December to January. That may seem like a small difference, and it is. However, the Federal Reserve in its interest rate decisions looks more at the core rate because it represents so many other categories of goods. In other words, inflation is broad-based. In addition, even a small increase is in the opposite direction of what the Fed wants.

As an economist, it’s interesting that despite some of the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades, inflation is barely budging — and hikes started about a year ago.

That pesky inflation is the reason that the Federal Reserve went ahead with a 0.25% interest rate hike last month despite the further credit tightening that may occur in the wake of the bank failures. In the end analysis, the Fed cares more about restoring price stability and bringing down inflation for everyone than it does about the relatively few people who have more than the FDIC- insured $250,000 in their bank accounts. The Fed was also able to quell fears by making the bold statement that they would insure depositors at these at-risk institutions above the $250,000 limit. The Fed also made billions available to banks in the form of loans should they have a liquidity problem.

In other words, the Fed used alternative measures to address the banking situation and stuck with the hikes in interest rates to address inflation. It makes me think of the days when I was cooking dinner, teaching my kids algebra, sneaking into my office to do some (part-time) analytical work, and blissfully losing my mind. A lot going on.

Although it’s true that economists are indeed still concerned about the (overly strong) labor market, there does appear to be some slack showing up in the more recent data as I referenced above. Unemployment in the U.S. increased in February to 3.9% whereas it stood at 3.3% at the end of 2022. State unemployment rates also increased to 3.2% in February from 2.5% in December, and in El Paso County, rates increased to 3.4% from 2.7%. These are material increases showing that the labor market is indeed softening a bit, although any economist would agree that a rate below 4.0%-4.5% still represents too many unfilled jobs. It’s worth noting that in its latest forecast, Wells Fargo is predicting a 3.9% unemployment rate for all of 2023 and a 5.0% level for 2024. The Conference Board is forecasting even lower unemployment rates (3.6% for 2023 and 4.3% for 2024). These are all at or below what economists consider “equilibrium.”

Another example of some softening in the labor market can be seen in the Colorado Springs Workers Available per Job Opening. Our region has 0.66 available workers per job opening. In December that same metric was 0.54 workers. Two-thirds of a human per open job is still tight, and I would argue that some modest softening of the labor market will be a good thing, especially if businesses find it easier to fill critical jobs and some modest wage pressure remains (to at least keep pace with inflation).

The latest total employment data through the BLS just became available. It shows that for the first three quarters of 2022, our region gained 9,337 new jobs. And in 2021 we gained an incredible 10,974 jobs. All in, through the third quarter of 2022, the data is stellar, and I am thinking that even if our local labor market somewhat softens, employment gains will still exceed expectations.

The same BLS/QCEW data update is reflected in the El Paso Quarterly Employees in Top 12 Sectors found in the online report. This information shows the industries that represent the greatest regional employment. Growth in health care and professional/technical positions since 2016 stand out the most. It’s also worth noting that the incredible growth we’ve seen in transportation and warehousing has started to decline. This reflects the layoffs at the regional Amazon facilities. And there were welcomed increases in the associated wages. Across all industries in El Paso County in 2022, Q3 average wages increased to $63,752 (from $59,696 in 2022 Q2). Both the U.S. and Colorado also had increases, although the gaps between our region and the state and U.S. fell, which is great news, and I hope it holds.

In the previous quarter, El Paso County had wages 11.3% lower than the U.S. and 15.7% lower than Colorado; in 2022 Q3 (most recent data available), El Paso County wages were 8.1% lower than the U.S. and 14.7% lower than the state. It’s still too big a chasm and one quarter does not make a trend. But given our growth since 2016, especially in higher-paying sectors, I am hopeful we are at least heading in the right direction. increased slightly in February, and this mirrors what’s happened across most of the U.S. Thirty-year mortgage rates came down a bit in February, and those marginal declines helped convince some buyers to buy either new or existing homes. Residential construction companies in particular have been successful in providing incentives to lure buyers (e.g., mortgage rate buydowns are being used by 75% of construction companies). During March, we have seen mortgage rates creep back up, so we may see a downward trend in sales and (modestly) in prices in coming months.

Sales and use tax collections have been on a tear during the pandemic period, up 26.1% from February 2020 to February 2023, although the sharp decline from January to February of this year likely reflects some of the pullback we’ve recently seen from consumers (and heard about through consumer confidence surveys). Also remember that inflation plays into this metric as tax collections are measured in dollars. Some of that February decline is also seasonal since the February report reflects declining January sales post holidays.

Hotel occupancy and RevPAR (revenue per available room) revenue continue to do well even during these winter months. I suspect this will be a very good summer for enplanements and for hotels even if we do hit a mild recession during this calendar year.

For those of you who have interest, I did two interviews with CPR/NPR on two topics that seem to be on people’s minds. One talks about the lower labor participation rate in the U.S. and the current job market (https://www.cpr.org/show-segment/what-the-economy-means-for-your-job-prospects-in-colorado/). The other one talks about the SVB/Signature Bank/First Republic debacles (https://www.cpr.org/show-segment/what-the-banking-turmoilmeans-for-you/).