The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey had been showing a general upward trend since July of 2022 after hitting a very low point in June of 2022 (with an index of 50) when inflation really took off. For the decade leading up to the pandemic, consumer sentiment was much higher, typically between 90 and 100.

As one would expect, the uncertainty of the pandemic understandably pulled the index down. However, once we got past the low point in June 2022, which was largely attributable to inflation most evident in high gasoline prices, sentiment gradually improved.

Yet, most recently, consumer sentiment ticked back down to 69.5 in August from 71.6 in July. This is mostly due to a worsening long-run economic outlook, but with gasoline prices increasing again and with prices overall now being higher, it’s not surprising that consumers are feeling a bit skittish about both the current and future economic landscape.

One-year-ahead inflation expectations are at about 3.5% and longer-run inflation expectations are at 3%, both above the Federal Reserve's desired 2% range.

It’s anecdotal, but I listen intently when I hear people talk about sticker shock when they go to a grocery or other goods store. Although we are nowhere near the 9% inflation rate we experienced last summer, Federal Reserve officials and consumers alike are feeling that a roughly 3% inflation rate is here to stay at least for a while.

There is some evidence of this given that the year-over-year headline inflation rate in July ticked up to 3.2% from 3% in June. This is not the progress the Fed is hoping for and much of the reason that at the famous “Jackson Hole” conference of quantoids (as I call them), officials are expecting interest rates to stay higher for longer. In other words, the “pause” in interest rate hikes may be prolonged with the Fed holding our current Fed funds interest rate at 5.5%.

Some economists are now saying that the extremely low interest rates that held for about 15 years is a thing of the past. I can perhaps see that with elevated wages due to the chronic labor shortages brought on by structural demographic shifts, less stable food prices largely due to climate changes and upward price pressures due to reshoring. Historically, inflationary pressures are effectively mitigated by economic slowdowns/recessions. The question is whether such a cyclical slowdown will be sufficient to eclipse these structural headwinds.

Having said all this, there does seem to be a bit of a disconnect between what consumers are saying and how much they are still purchasing. Retail sales for July were quite robust despite lower savings rates and climbing delinquencies.

It may appear that consumers are irresponsibly overspending, but we shouldn’t discount the impact of inflation. People have to spend more now because prices are higher. Additionally, while consumers are not happy about elevated prices, some of their spending is likely fueled by their sense of job security, which is enabling elevated spending levels. Indeed, unemployment rates are still historically low with the U.S. rate holding steady in July at 3.8%, the Colorado state rate increasing slightly to a still very low 3.5% (from 3.4% in June), and a similar trend for our local unemployment rate (from 3.6% in June to 3.7% in July).

Honestly, I can’t think of a time in my career when signals have been so mixed, which tells me there may indeed be a paradigm shift happening in the U.S. and global economies.

Another consideration is the labor participation rate and how it’s been holding steady. Compared to previous decades, the 62.6% participation rate in June is quite low, and we all know some of that is aging demographics in addition to some working-age people participating less in the labor force. But a flip side to this is that a steady labor participation rate now, albeit low, is in spite of the large waves of people who are retiring. In essence, a steady participation rate means more (young) entrants into the labor force because proportionately, more (55+) people are leaving the labor force. This trend has to continue for the labor shortages to not get worse. This solidifies in my mind that we will not only have to allow more international in-migration, we will also have to engineer more (free?) training/education, subsidized child care and other incentives just for the U.S. labor market to stay in its current meager state.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Child care challenges will be even more pronounced as federal (pandemic) subsidies are coming to an end next month, estimated to further reduce child slots by 3.2 million. An economic slowdown will bring some workers back; I just don’t think such a slowdown will have the labor market impacts it’s had in the past.

Speaking of that cyclicality, the number of workers available per job opening increased in July to 0.59 from 0.54 in June in Colorado Springs. The small increase is due to an increase in the number of people unemployed in our region, which went from 13,410 in June to 14,204 in July. The number of people unemployed fluctuates and that change is not way out of the ordinary, but the Pikes Peak Workforce Center says they are seeing a bit of an increase in the number of people who come into the Workforce Center for unemployment-related assistance. Similarly, small business and manufacturing surveys show some softening in labor demand, although 61% of small business owners are hiring with 92% still saying there are few or no qualified applicants. Jobless claims are not materially rising either, all pointing to a “softened” labor market that would be considered stellar in past decades.

We have some additional local labor market information from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was just released for the first quarter of this year. El Paso County annual job changes show that in Q1, our region had 1,635 new jobs. In all of last year (2022), we had 10,480 new jobs and both 2021 and 2022 had stellar job growth well exceeding the 5,600 new jobs needed to match population growth. Now, if you annualize our first-quarter growth, it looks like we will fall short of the 10,000+ new jobs we’ve generated in the previous two years, but first-quarter job growth is often a bit lower than subsequent quarters; I feel like we will have a better sense of 2023 job growth trends after Q2 is released.

El Paso County employees by sector, also from QCEW, shows the industries with the most job growth. There are the usual suspects of transportation and warehousing (+110% since 2017 Q1), professional and technical services (+40.3%), health and social assistance (+24.9%), and construction (+12.4%). Accommodation and food have been declining since early 2022, and it no longer makes the top five list. Public administration now makes the top five list with slow and steady growth of 12.4% since 2017 Q1.

QCEW also gives us wage information, and unfortunately that data isn’t trending in the direction I’d like to see. In previous reports we showed that in 2022, El Paso County wages were 11.4% lower than U.S. wages and 16.6% lower than Colorado wages. Those percentages have deteriorated with El Paso County wages now 13.9% lower than U.S. wages and 19.1% lower than Colorado wages. This is unfortunate, especially given the higher cost of living in our region.

In Q1 of this year, our regional cost of living was at 108.5% of the U.S. city average, and most of that is attributable to the surge in the cost of housing. While it is true that we have some caveats for why our wages are lower, most notably military retirees who take lower wages due to government pensions and a lower median age, we now have a large proportion of professional and other high-paying jobs as well as a more educated population, so I feel our wages should be trending higher, not lower.

Data on housing costs for the second quarter of this year show our median existing home prices increased to $467,700 (from $444,700 in Q1). Some of that is likely seasonal, but the general trend is prices that are at best holding steady and, at worst, still increasing albeit by smaller increments than we had during the pandemic. Higher interest rates do seem to be reducing total home sales, but higher 30-year mortgage rates with a July average of 6.84% and today at over 7%, don’t appear to be pushing home prices lower. Of course, this has more to do with the structural issue of a national (and local) housing shortage.

Another unfortunate indicator of the elevated cost of living and elevated housing prices is the Housing Opportunity Index (HOI). After reaching an all-time low of 18 during the pandemic, it improved in Q1 of this year to 30, but is now back down to 25.3. This index tells us that 25.3% of the homes sold in our region in Q2 were affordable to the median household income. That index was significantly better in 2019 at 71.4%. The affordability crunch isn’t helped by the low level of building permits we saw in July. While it’s true that multifamily permits can fluctuate widely, it’s easy to see that the general trend for both multifamily and single-family permitting is down. Again, this is due to the elevated interest rate environment. Builders are more cautious about starting new projects with these higher interest rates virtually ensuring that our housing deficit isn’t likely to improve, at least in the short run.

Sales and use tax showed improvement in July (up 13.5% month-over-month) and enplanements also performed well (up 6.7% month-over-month). It’s worth noting that since July 2019, enplanements at the Colorado Springs Airport are up 39.6%, indicative of the tourism industry as a whole. To highlight our region’s growth in tourism, we are now including El Paso County tourism spending. This is information I have been including in the Pueblo economic dashboard we produce, and now that 2022 numbers are out, I thought we would start to include it in our Colorado Springs regional reports.

Our total spend, according to the Colorado Tourism office, was $2.1 billion in 2022 with 17,100 workers who directly work in tourism-related industries (up 8.6% from 2021) and with total direct tax receipts at $134.8 million (up 13% from 2021). I recently did an economic impact analysis for the Garden of the Gods, and it’s important to note that this state data only includes “direct” dollars. While still impressive, these direct dollars do not incorporate the business-to-business activity that feeds into the tourism industry indirectly, nor do they incorporate the consumption impact of all of the employees who work directly or indirectly for the tourism industry.

As summer lamentably comes to a close, I’ll stop on the happy note that our region’s natural beauty greatly contributes to our region’s diverse economy. We have a healthy mix of industries that provide various employment and business opportunities, and this is much of the reason our regional employment levels have been elevated for most of the past decade. The diversity grants some resilience, which should help given the structural headwinds we may be facing as we enter the winter months.