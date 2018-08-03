Growing up east of Colorado Springs in the Falcon area, Tammy Fields watched as her community grew, as homes and businesses sprouted up on the prairie.
And she wasn’t always happy with what she saw.
“I used to think that I didn’t want my community to grow and I liked it the way it was,” says Fields, who still likes wide-open spaces, living on 40 acres in Falcon with her husband. But shortly after going to work for the Colorado Springs Regional Economic Development Corp. (now the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC) nearly a quarter-century ago, her thinking changed.
“I realized that if your city isn’t growing, it’s dying,” she says.
Fields started at the EDC in 1994 as an administrative assistant and has climbed through the ranks ever since. Her main focus for the past 15 to 20 years has been on business attraction.
“My title has changed several times,” she says. “Every time I would have a supervisor change, I would fill in the gap and take on more responsibility.” Her latest job change came at the start of this year, when she was promoted from senior vice president of economic development to chief economic development officer.
It was not the future she envisioned growing up.
As a “horse-crazy kid” with a love of animals, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. “I don’t think people grow up thinking I want to be an economic development officer when I grow up,” she says.
Life steered her in different directions. She married her high school sweetheart, Dan, 38 years ago. They had two daughters; their oldest, Nicole, died in a car accident in January 2001 at age 20. She had just ended her reign as the 2000 Girl of the West for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. “Strong faith,” Fields says when asked how a parent gets through such a tragedy. Daughter Amy, who also was a rodeo queen, still lives in the area and works for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Fields was a stay-at-home mom while the girls were little, then worked at a variety of jobs, from selling cheerleading uniforms for a national company to working for developer Steve Schuck, where she learned about land development.
She joined the EDC after the startup environmental firm she had been working for shut down.
Debbie Sagen, vice president of workforce development for Pikes Peak Community College, has known Fields for more than 20 years. “She’s full of grace and yet she’s full of tenacity, too,” Sagen says of Fields. “And it’s that combination that makes her this balanced, incredible professional.”
Sagen points to two things she believes have contributed to Fields’ success. “One is that she’s so passionate about our community that it’s infectious, so by the time a prospect leaves the Springs, they’ve really caught her fever. The second thing is she’s so knowledgeable about all the things that companies care about that she’s always ready with an answer or has an extensive network and knows who to ask in order to get an answer very quickly.”
Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, says Fields “is meticulous about her work and wants to do things right.”
“Anyone who has worked with her knows Tammy is highly reliable and does what she says,” Draper said in an email. “She is careful in cultivating relationships with other professionals and is respected by her colleagues.”
That cultivating of relationships is critical to her job, Fields says.
“Economic development is kind of a unique business,” she says. “It’s not rocket science. It’s very much relationships, which I think I’m pretty good at, and a lot of attention to detail.”
It also requires continuous learning on the job as new technologies and industries arise. “Ten or 12 years ago, we heard about data centers and I had no idea what that even meant,” Fields says.
Over nearly 25 years, she has seen many economic ups and downs. Pointing to developments downtown and what she sees as a community spirit of positivity, she’s excited about where Colorado Springs is today — and about sharing the city’s story with prospective employers.
“I feel like our community has been kind of on the verge or some really great things, and I think we are that tipping point and things really are happening.”
Sitting down with The Gazette on a recent afternoon at the Chamber & EDC offices, she elaborated on her duties and challenges. (Questions and answers were edited for brevity and clarity.)
Can you describe a typical day or week, or is there anything typical about the job?
Every day can be very different, whether it’s meeting with City Council members to keep them apprised of what we’re doing, or hosting a visit of a key company into our market, or helping them find a facility. It could be answering questions by an investors group that’s maybe interested in buying property; we’re seeing a lot of that right now. I also sit as a vice chair for a statewide economic development professionals organization called the Economic Development Council of Colorado. So there’s a variety of things I might be pulled into.
Do you do much traveling to either promote the community or to talk to a prospective employer?
We used to do a lot more prospecting trips. We haven’t done those really in a few years. I do still attend a number of trade and consultant conferences each year. We get probably 30 percent of our activity from site selection consultants — consultants that are hired especially to help a corporation find a new location for them — so we try to stay really connected with them. I just got back in June from a foreign direct investment conference in Washington D.C.; we’re trying to attract more foreign companies to our market. We’re trying to be very specific. I’ve attended some trade shows with the airport to try to attract more aviation manufacturing. (In July, it was announced that F/List, an Austrian-based global manufacturer of high-end aircraft interiors, will establish its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations in the Springs.) As part of our economic development strategy, there were some new target industries that were identified that make the most sense for our community.
So what are some of those industries you are honing in on?
There’s a lot of activity around cybersecurity. We’re seeing a lot of growth there as well as data storage. Any of the technical and scientific areas. That could be medical device manufacturing; we actually have a fairly significant cluster of those companies in our market. And then, of course, the sports industry is a sector we always have our eye on. Then manufacturing, and that can be anything from advanced manufacturing like Microchip Technology kind of work to companies like Diversified Machine Systems that manufacture big machinery, and everything in between.
We’re trying to make sure we have the right marketing materials, that we’re telling the right story. The way that awareness is built around a community is very different than it was 20-plus years ago. The day of the internet has totally changed everything. Consultants and companies can find information on your website, through Google or just the internet in general, rather than having to contact a community specifically. So we have to think differently; we have to think smarter.
What role does Colorado Springs being labeled as Olympic City USA play in your marketing efforts?
It gives us a brand, it gives us something that is very unique about our community. It’s a good brand. I think it really does exemplify some of the characteristics of our community. Our community was founded around health care, so it just builds on this health, wellness, sports-oriented community. I’m excited to see the Olympic Museum come online and the sports medicine and performance center. Those are going to be great things in our community that help build that brand.
What are some of the advantages that Colorado Springs has in attracting new companies? What does it have that makes your job easier?
We’re a beautiful place to live. We’re a good location for business; we typically have a low cost of operating for businesses. We have a highly educated workforce. We have a great K through 12 system. Our low cost of housing; even though we’re seeing apartment rent increases, we’re still much cheaper than the Denver or Boulder markets, for instance. Easy access to outdoor activities. All of those things help make this a great placed to live in and work.
Incentives always come into play when you talk to companies, but they’re typically not the No. 1 thing on someone’s list. If it is, we’re not going to be at the top of the list for very long because we don’t have super strong incentives as a state or as a community.
On the flip side, what does Colorado Springs lack that makes it tougher to attract businesses?
I think overall population size. Sometimes when a consultant is looking for a new location for a company, they might be looking for a metropolitan statistical area that is more than a million people. A lot of people will say, why weren’t we really in the hunt for Amazon headquarters No. 2, but they required a population greater than what we have. The biggest reason for all of that is they have to ensure that they have a big enough labor pool to draw from.
We have a very low unemployment rate right now. On one hand, that is great thing that we have a lot of people working. On the flip side, for someone in my position where we’re trying to attract companies, they want to know where their workforce is coming from.