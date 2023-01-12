VICTOR • Large trucks that haul ore and leftover deficient minerals excavated from open-pit mining at the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine soon won't have a person behind the steering wheel.
Technology experts at computers will be the heavy-equipment drivers, as owner Newmont Corp. marches forward on an initiative to automate its hauling fleet, an industry first for the Denver-based gold producer.
“The autonomous haulage system will improve efficiency and safety because it eliminates the human error,” said Katie Blake, spokeswoman for the publicly traded company’s mining operations in Victor.
The haul trucks won’t rumble or belch diesel fuel anymore as they wind their way along the vast, terraced dirt roads in the mining district that extends 7 square miles from Cripple Creek to Victor.
They’ll be converted to electric battery power to meet Newmont’s corporate-wide goals of up to 32% reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030 and 100% carbon neutral by 2050.
“We do this because our relationship with this planet is an absolute,” Tom Palmer, Newmont's president and CEO, said in a statement. “We want a world that is not just sustainable but thriving for generations to come.”
Newmont announced the new direction in 2020 and in 2021 became the first gold producer to use fully automated haulage vehicles at its Boddington gold and copper mine in Western Australia.
The company made a net investment of $150 million to acquire 29 new Caterpillar brand haul trucks and convert another seven vehicles to autonomous electric, self-driving models at Boddington, officials said.
Next up, Blake said, are Newmont’s mine in Victor and the Tanami mine in Australia, which extracts gold ore underground.
This year, Blake said the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine is focusing on completing a technical design review, which includes identifying areas on the property where a driverless haul truck can be tested and improving broadband access to ensure technological infrastructure is adequate.
The company is seeking approval from Teller County and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety to upgrade wireless reception on the northwest side of the mining district, she said.
Employees being affected have been notified of the upcoming changes, Blake said, with the timeline for full automation being “the near future.”
The goal is to do “a phased approach over time,” she said, and that each employee whose job is being eliminated will be repositioned within the company.
“There are going to be new jobs created — the system requires technical support to run the fleet on site, and we will still need people to operate the automated systems,” Blake said. “We will work to train our current workforce as we integrate more technology.”
The mine operates a fleet of 16 haulers, which she said will be evaluated for age, condition and expected lifespan, to determine whether they will be retrofitted for automation or replaced with new electric vehicles.
Not having humans behind the wheel also will help with segregating light and heavy vehicles on the mine property, Blake said.
Automated trucks will navigate their way around the site using high-precision GPS, radar and light detection and ranging technology, according to Blake. The latter is a remote-sensing method, in which a near-infrared laser maps the topography of the land.
The new technology seems a world away from the late 1890s method of stringing together ore cars laden with mineralized material in a train pulled by mules or men.
Some things never change, though. Like historic mining, weather can affect operations of the automated system, Blake said. Wind, in particular, can impact communication and wireless connectivity.
In fact, the challenging conditions at Cripple & Victor Gold Mine is one reason the site was chosen for the advanced technology, she said.
Newmont owns and operates 12 gold mines, in addition to two joint ventures: Nevada Gold Mines in Nevada and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.
“If we can make it work here, it should work anywhere,” Blake said. “Dust, rain and snow have been issues in the past; however, the technology has made great improvements to increase productivity during these events.”
A shortage of laborers was not a driving factor in the corporate decision, Blake said, but rather to improve efficiency, increase safety and reduce carbon emissions.
The estimated cost of the self-driving project in Victor hasn’t yet been determined, nor have expected cost savings, Blake said.
Revenue at the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine has been affected by inflation and higher costs on labor, materials, energy and fuel, according to the company's 2022 third quarter investor report. Lower realized metals prices also have impacted company financials, the report said.
Production also dipped last year; the mine in Victor produced 125,000 gold ounces from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, compared with 167,000 ounces in the same nine months of 2021.
Newmont was on track to produce 6 million ounces of gold in 2022, with full year and fourth quarter operational and financial results scheduled to be released Feb. 23.