Dressbarn is closing all of its stores.
The women’s retailer announced Monday “plans to commence a wind-down of its retail operations, including the eventual closure of its approximately 650 stores.”
There are two Dressbarn stores in Colorado Springs. One is at 1770 Woodmen Road and the other in in the First & Main Town Center just off of North Powers Boulevard.
Stores remain open along with the Dressbarn website, the company said in a statement.
This year has been a tough year for retailers with more store closings announced than in all of 2018. With Dressbarn closures, there are more than 7,000 closings announced for 2019.