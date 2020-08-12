Add Dr Pepper to the list of pandemic-induced shortages.
Like toilet paper before it, the popular soda is widely unavailable in some parts of the US, according to a CNN report. The shortages apply to every flavor, Dr Pepper said in a note on Twitter.
The low inventory is the result of increased demand for the product, according to Keurig Dr Pepper, the company that owns Dr Pepper and other beverage brands.
Keurig Dr Pepper didn't respond to CNN's query about aluminum can shortages, which have stalled production among brewers who have cut down on the beer brands they sell.