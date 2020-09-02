Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, a small, locally owned grocery, opens Friday in downtown Colorado Springs and hopes to provide growing numbers of area residents with a place to shop for food and kitchen items without driving to a larger big-box store.
The 2,000-square-foot market, at 602 S. Nevada Ave. on the southern edge of downtown, will sell meats and cheeses, Colorado-grown produce, frozen foods, grab-and-go meals, sundries, pantry staples and other items designed to serve apartment dwellers, downtown employees and residents of nearby neighborhoods.
A patio area will provide a place for shoppers to drink fresh-brewed coffee, while a next-door, 800-square-foot liquor store will feature beer, wine and spirits.
The grocery, with 14 full- and part-time employees, will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and the liquor store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Owners Stacy Poore, former chief operating officer of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, and Aubrey Day, who's worked as a healthy environment planner with El Paso County Public Health, say they see the store as the kind of familiar neighborhood business found in big and small cities around the country.
"We both envisioned a neighborhood market, a corner store-type idea that works well in an urban, kind of walkable environment, which downtown is becoming more and more every day," Day said. "It fits well in the downtown lifestyle and environment."
Downtown has seen hundreds of new apartments built in recent years, with more on the way, and many downtown residents have long sought a local grocery; the last downtown grocery closed more than a decade ago.
In addition to being close enough for residents and employees to reach by walking or biking, Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market will have its own off-street parking lot to accommodate shoppers who arrive by car, Poore and Day said.
Following Friday's soft opening, the pair plan a bread cutting — in lieu of a ribbon cutting — for 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at the store, which will kick off a day of grand opening celebrations.