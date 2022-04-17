The Easter season, with visions of children gleefully searching for brightly colored Easter eggs, brings to mind the adage: Do not put all your eggs in one basket.
The origin goes back to Miquel de Cervantes’ quote in 1605 by Don Quixote: “It is the part of a wise man to keep himself today for tomorrow, and not venture all his eggs in one basket.” In other words, do not risk everything on one venture, plan, idea, product or person and risk losing everything.
It is basically the concept of diversification to manage risk in pursuit of return or profit.
Diversification is usually discussed in the context of investing. However, understanding the significance of diversification in business can help illustrate the importance of maintaining a diversified portfolio.
In all areas of life, we tend to stick with what is comfortable and familiar. While focusing on one thing may feel safe, we are exposing ourselves to greater risk. For example, successful businesspeople recognize the risk of being dependent on a single supplier or product or relying on a couple of huge clients or a star employee. If a supplier has a disruption, a product has quality issues or a client or employee goes elsewhere, this narrow focus can be disastrous to the business. To manage risk, businesses and individuals should place resources in different baskets, be it suppliers and clients or different asset categories.
Spreading your risk across different asset classes provides stability in volatile and unpredictable markets. Diversification allows you to benefit from strong returns on assets that might have been too risky on their own. It also provides a buffer against market downturns, which reduces stress, anxiety and the time needed to monitor your portfolio.
A frequent investment mistake is investing too heavily in areas of familiarity and comfort. Common areas of that include real estate, cash and stock. Investors often place too much security in real estate and fixed income, believing the stock market is too risky. When real estate is out of favor, interest rates are low or inflation is raging, this concentration leads to an opportunity loss on the potential return from other types of assets. Alternatively, investing heavily in the stock market can be nerve-wracking and leave you without a buffer against a market crash.
Ideally, you should create and maintain a diversified portfolio composed of cash; bonds; large, small and mid-cap stock; international stock; and real estate. Your asset allocation should support your investment timeframe, your tolerance for risk and your financial goals. Create a portfolio that can withstand major fluctuations in the market and support your cash flow needs. Rebalance on a regular basis to stay diversified.
A diversified portfolio places your money in different baskets to reduce risk and maximize return, in line with your financial goals. If one basket falls to the ground, you will have other baskets to depend on.