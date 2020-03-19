The surge of passengers trying to change or cancel plane tickets as travel grinds to a halt during the coronavirus crisis is overwhelming airline and online travel agency reservation centers.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, all major airlines have added a variety of waivers to allow travelers to change or cancel upcoming flights without fees. What the waivers don't allow, at least for nonrefundable tickets: a refund, which has confused, surprised and infuriated travelers.
When airlines cancel a flight, passengers are eligible for a refund even if they have a nonrefundable ticket, including those restrictive basic economy tickets. Airlines don't always broadcast this option, preferring to rebook a passenger or issue a credit so they retain the revenue.
Airlines have been canceling flights in droves to cope with a crushing decline in demand. Delta Airlines, for example, is slashing 70% of its flights as it draws down its operation until travel demand returns.
Scott Keyes, founder of travel deals service Scott's Cheap Flights, recommends canceling a few days before your scheduled flight to allow time to reach airlines or travel agencies if needed. And airlines are telling passengers not to call unless their travel is in the next 72 hours.
