Beginning next week, Domino's stores in the Colorado Springs, metro Denver and Grand Junction areas will be donating 25,000 pizzas.
The initiative will begin Monday, and the pizzas will go to "hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need," according to the release. More than 125 locations will be donating 200 pizzas each.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Steve Dolan, a Denver-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”
“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the front line, working to save lives,” said Jay Feavel, another Denver-area Domino’s franchisee. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”
Domino's is donating pizzas nationwide, with an expected total of 1.2 million pizzas given out.