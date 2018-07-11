Dog Haus Biergarten, a gourmet hog dog, sausage and hamburger chain that opened last year on Colorado Springs’ busy north side, is expanding to another fast-growing part of town.
Franchisees who operate the restaurant, in a multi-tenant building in the Polaris Pointe retail center southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard, expect to open a second location northeast of Powers and Dublin boulevards on the northeast side. They’re targeting a summer 2019 opening.
The second restaurant would be nearly 3,700 square feet — or about 1,300 square feet larger than the first location — according to a proposal submitted to the city’s Land Use Review Division. The second site will be a stand-alone building, with indoor seating for about 120 and a 30-seat patio, said Lyle Rider of Castle Rock, who operates the franchise with partner Jeron Boemer. It will employ about 40 to start, and eventually have 20 to 25 workers, he said.
Dog Haus opened in April 2017 at Polaris Pointe, which is anchored by Bass Pro Shops and includes Overdrive Raceway, Magnum Shooting Center, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern and C.B. & Potts, among other restaurants, stores and attractions. The retail center is near sprawling neighborhoods and major employers such as FedEx, Progressive Insurance and Compassion International.
The second location will be just off Powers, arguably the city’s busiest retail corridor; several shopping centers line the highway, which is surrounded by thousands of rooftops that sprang up over the last 20 years as Colorado Springs grew east and northeast.
“We’ve been doing pretty good here, so we want to be a little further south,” Rider said. “It’s a heavily populated area. It would do good.”
Dog Haus is part of a Pasadena, Calif.-based, fast-casual chain launched in 2010 by three partners. The chain has 35 locations in nine states, according to its website, and more restaurants are planned. In addition to Colorado Springs, Dog Haus has locations in Centennial and Denver.
Its menu includes several varieties of hot dogs, burgers and sausages, all served on Hawaiian rolls and topped with bacon, cheese, veggies, onions and cole slaw, among other items. All meats are hormone free and have no antibiotics; the menu also includes a chicken sandwich, fries, onion rings, chili and tater tots. Dog Haus also serves craft beer and features several televisions.