Businesses need to increase diversity and inclusiveness to build happier and more engaged staffs, a speaker said Tuesday at the 2019 Minority Business Enterprise & Diversity Summit.
Diversity, inclusivity and equity all are needed in the multi-generational workforce that many businesses employ, said Anthony Perez, president of Success is a Language , a Colorado Springs leadership training firm. That requires workers and managers to recognize that bias exists, ask themselves difficult questions, meet the object of their bias head-on with an open mind and work to eliminate bias one step at a time.
“Diversity is about being invited to the dance. Inclusion is being asked what kind of music do want to hear,” Perez said. “Diversity is more than just about race. It is also gender, sexual orientation, physical abilities, socioeconomic status, religion and politics. Inclusion is creating a sense of identity for everyone within the group. Equity is an approach that ensures everyone has access to the same opportunities.”
Businesses that incorporate diversity, inclusion and equity increase their performance, improve employee and customer engagement, extend their market reach and profit more, Perez said. To create such a mindset, organizations need to create a corporate culture, focus on people, commit to accountability, spread the culture through all levels and commit with purpose, he said.
Creating a corporate culture starts with first asking employees what it should include, then listen, respond and act to create a statement that describes that culture, Perez said. That culture should give respect and value strengths, acknowledge biases, embrace differences and focus on joy while minimizing fear, he said.
“The world is changing, and as business owners, we have to be open to finding new ways to get better and help more people,” Perez said. “To build a mindset of diversity, inclusion and equity, you have to be passionate about it 24-7, not just from 9 to 5. That is how you build better people, a better company and a better community.”
Perez was a founder and remains a board member of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council and is a member of the Colorado Minority Business Advisory Council.
