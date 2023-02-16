Tuesday Morning, the Dallas-based, off-price retailer of home furnishings, housewares, bedding and other items, says it will close its 16 stores in Colorado — including two in Colorado Springs — as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing this week.

The Colorado Springs locations are at 5667 N. Academy Blvd. in the Erindale Center shopping center and 5637 Barnes Road in the Powers Pointe retail center.

Tuesday Morning's 14 other Colorado stores are in Castle Rock, Denver, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Johnstown, Littleton, Longmont, Northglenn, Parker, Pueblo, Sheridan, Silverthorne and Wheat Ridge.

In bankruptcy documents filed by the retailer, Tuesday Morning proposed to close 264 of 464 stores in 38 states, according to online stories by several news media outlets.

Going-out-of-business sales have begun at all stores slated to close, Tuesday Morning's website shows. It's unknown when the stores will shut their doors.

Tuesday Morning also filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2020. At that time, the retailer closed a store in the Southern Cross shopping center on Colorado Springs' south side.