Dick Noyes, who owned the Chinook Bookshop in downtown Colorado Springs with his late wife, Judy, for 45 years, died Friday at 91.

The bookstore was a downtown anchor until it closed in 2004 and Noyes served two terms as president of the American Booksellers Association. He was a founder of Citizen's Goals, served on the boards of several nonprofits and received awards for opposing censorship, promoting reading and for his volunteer work with the University of Colorado.

Jerry Rutledge, owner of the downtown clothing store Rutledge's, called Chinook "iconic" and said both Dick and Judy Noyes "were great supporters of downtown and other retailers. People loved them. It was a sad day when they closed the store. They were both truly extraordinary and so special. Downtown is wounded because they are gone."

Noyes was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Evanston, Ill., and received a bachelor's degree in political science from Wesleyan University in Connecticut before he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served on the staff of the Army Forces Far East Intelligence School in Toyko, where fiancee Judith Mitchell joined him and they married in 1953. She died in 2013 at 81.

Colorado Springs City Councilman Richard Skorman said Dick and Judy Noyes "were two of the few business owners who stood up for LBGTQ rights and free speech. Chinook was an oasis of free thinking." Skorman said he considered the couple to be a mentor to him in the book business and said the death of Dick Noyes represents "an end of an era. For them, it was not just about business; it was about the job of reading."

Dick Noyes joined Chicago publishing giant Rand McNally in its executive training program for a year until he was assigned to the Education Division in a Denver-based sales position for Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. After five years of driving 100,000 miles a year through his sales territory, he was ready for a change and while at the Brown Palace Hotel, he and Judy came up with a plan to open a bookstore in Colorado Springs, said their daughter, Cate Noyes Boddington.

"The store was so important to him. He would stand there with his hands on the counter like a captain on a ship. He was proud that he could get any book anyone wanted," Boddington said.

"When it was time for them to retire, he decided to close the store because he didn't want anyone else to run it. By that time the competition from the big boxes (large chains) was fierce and Amazon had started to sell books online."

Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said Dick Noyes "was a long-time advocate for booksellers and served as ABA board president on two different occasions. The American Booksellers Association sends sincere condolences to his family and is so appreciative of his service in support of bookstores and his defense of First Amendment rights. We are grateful for the difference he made in our industry."

But Noyes wasn't just about the bookstore; he took his children horseback ridding, to see a buffalo at The Broadmoor and many other adventures, Boddington said. He also loved to garden — his gardens were featured in several books and articles — and he was happiest when he had to move a large rock or mound of dirt, she said. His other hobbies included reading, wood and wire sculpture and raising pheasants.

Noyes served on the City Charter Review Commission and the board of directors of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, the Fountain Valley School and Citizen's Goals, among others. He also was one of two bookstore owners appointed to the first board of the Library of Congress Center for the Book to promote reading, and he served on the advisory committee of the College of Arts, Letters and Sciences at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

"Dick was simply exceptional in all facets of his life — a wise businessman, a caring husband and father, and a civic leader with a devotion to arts, humanities and free speech," said Susan Edmondson, CEO of the Downtown Partnership.

"The Chinook Bookshop was a magical place that forever lives fondly in the memories of so many people, myself included."

Noyes received the Intellectual Freedom Award from the Mountain Plains Library Association for opposing censorship and defending First Amendment rights, the Distinguished Service Award from the University of Colorado Board of Regents, the Recognition Award from the Pikes Peak Arts Council and several other awards.

He spent his last years in the care of his son, Matthew Noyes, who returned to Colorado Springs from Japan and read to him from his favorite book, Wallace Stegner's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Angle of Repose."

He is survived by a sister, Nancy Noyes Thayer, daughters Cate Noyes Boddington and Stephanie Noyes Kane, son Matthew Noyes and eight grandchildren.

Burial was private. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pikes Peak Library District Foundation, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College or Downtown Ventures for the Art on the Streets program.