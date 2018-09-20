Deposits in Colorado Springs-area financial institutions at midyear increased at the fastest rate in six years and more than 2½ times the national average, federal regulators say.
The numbers are the latest sign of a strong Colorado Springs economy with accelerating job growth and consumer spending, surging housing construction and robust growth in the tourism industry. The deposit report is the only banking data that is broken down by metropolitan area; all but a handful of the 38 banks operating in the area are part of larger institutions based in other states — such as Wells Fargo, Chase and U.S. Bank — and don’t report lending or asset numbers by geography.
Deposit growth last year was the highest since a 10.2 percent jump in 2012, which was the fastest in 14 years. Banks and credit unions operating in the area reported a 7.2 percent rise in deposits since June 30, 2017, to $13.1 billion, according to reports from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the National Credit Union Administration.
“This reflects a robust economy and corresponds with other measures of economic activity we have seen this year,” said Tom Binnings, senior economist for Summit Economics LLC, a Springs-based economic research and consulting firm. “A more interesting question is how things will change in the coming year. I suspect this next year won’t be as strong — we are already seeing some early signs of softening due to higher interest rates and some layoffs.”
Area deposits grew 4.9 percent in the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, but last year’s total was reduced by big declines at Academy Bank and ANB Bank. Academy moved $217 million in corporate deposits to a branch in the Kansas City, Mo., area as part of moving its headquarters there from the Springs. ANB Bank lost $130 million in deposits from a government agency to an entity not covered by federal deposit insurance. Deposits at all other local banks and credit unions grew by 8.4 percent last year.
Area bank deposits were up 6.2 percent from a year earlier to $8.37 billion as of June 30, while credit union deposits rose 9.2 percent during the same period to $4.72 billion.
Statewide bank deposits grew at just over half the rate of the Springs area, increasing 3.8 percent to $137.7 billion, while nationwide bank deposits rose 2.8 percent to $13.5 trillion. Nationally, credit union deposits were up 5.4 percent from a year earlier to $1.21 trillion as of June 30, but comparable statewide data is not yet available.
Other details from the reports:
• The area’s five largest financial institutions — Ent Credit Union, Wells Fargo Bank, Chase Bank, U.S. Bank and FirstBank — held nearly two-thirds of the area’s insured deposits. Ent has more than one-fourth of all deposits at $3.48 billion and is nearly two-thirds larger locally than its next-largest competitor, Wells Fargo.
• Ent’s deposits grew 11.3 percent, the fastest among the top 10, and captured nearly 40 percent of the area’s overall deposit growth. Ent has added more than $700 million in area deposits during the past two years. Southern Colorado’s largest financial institution operated 20 branches in the area as of June 30, has opened two more since then, and has five more branches than Wells Fargo.
• Great Western Bank was the area’s fastest growing financial institution in the past year — more than tripling its deposits from $44.2 million on June 30, 2017, to $135.5 million a year later. David Warner, who heads Great Western’s Colorado Springs operations, said the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based bank has been “extremely competitive” on interest rates it paid on money market accounts, and its performance on certificates of deposit was among the “market leaders.”
• Other banks posting gains of more than 30 percent included CoBiz Bank, where deposits jumped 52.2 percent to $26.9 million; Kirkpatrick Bank, where deposits were up 37.9 percent to $181.7 million; Compass Bank, where deposits grew 33.6 percent to $97.1 million, and Stockmen’s Bank, where deposits were up 30.1 percent to $104.9 million.
• The biggest decline in deposits came at Adams Bank & Trust, which lost more than half of its deposits to fall to $62 million. Officials from the Nebraska-based bank did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
• For a complete list of area deposits by bank and credit union, go to gazette.com.