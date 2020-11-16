A Denver commercial real estate investment firm plans to begin construction early next year on a four-building office complex in the Colorado Springs Airport's Peak Innovation Park.
Flywheel Capital plans to break ground on the first 50,000-square-foot building during the first quarter and complete it during the third quarter, said Ben Hrouda, the company's managing partner. The entire complex will include 210,000 square feet of office space that could be completed within two years and would be the largest speculative — that is, not built for a specific tenant — office complex built in Colorado Springs since 2001.
Called Peak Technology Campus, the project targets defense contractors and aerospace companies that are thriving in Colorado Springs with the expansion of military space operations in the area, said Brian Wagner, managing director for Newmark Group, which is handling leasing for the complex. The 22-acre site for the complex is just south of a 125,000-square-foot building Flywheel leases to defense giant Northrop Grumman and a complex defense and security research nonprofit Aerospace is expanding with a second building.
"The defense industry is really active now and that is where we are seeing the most requirements from," Wagner said. "What makes this unique is the location in Peak Innovation Park puts it right in the middle of the (local) aerospace industry, especially the proximity to Northrop Grumman and Aerospace Corp. This project is designed with those users in mind, so we can build out the secure space they need."
Flywheel is already a major player in local commercial real estate. Besides the Northrop Grumman building in Peak Innovation Park, the company also owns the former Quantum manufacturing and office complex in the Interquest area and the Newport Center just outside the airport. Hrouda said Flywheel has been working on Peak Technology Campus since early this year and signed a long-term lease in September for the site.
"There is a real need for additional office space (in Colorado Springs). There is high demand and very little supply, and a lot of the existing buildings are older," Hrouda said. "We looked at this as a good opportunity at a time when this space is needed. We are excited about what is going on in Colorado Springs and along the Front Range."
The building is part of a federal opportunity zone, a state enterprise zone and a local commercial aeronautical zone that includes tax breaks and other incentives tied to employment levels.
Peak Technology Campus will become the four major project under construction in the 960-acre Peak Innovation Park. Aerospace began construction in September on a $100 million research complex and war-gaming lab. Amazon began construction early this year on a nearly 4 million-square-foot distribution and sorting center that will employ at least 1,000 people, and the U.S. Forest Service is building a regional aerial tanker hub to fight wildfires. Beside the Northrop Grumman and Aerospace complexes, the park also is home an Amazon delivery station and a military rapid deployment terminal.