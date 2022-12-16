Zivaro, a Denver-based information and technology company focused on serving government and national defense partners, will bring over 300 new jobs to Colorado Springs as part of a planned expansion in the city, it was announced Friday.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC joined the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) in announcing the expansion.

The move is part of the company’s mission to start a new business unit that will work to update the Space Command and Control (C2) program, a software-intensive effort to develop a system that gathers data from space and ground-based sensors and sends the information to a data storehouse.

“Zivaro’s decision to choose Colorado Springs as the home for their expansion is a testament to the strong cybersecurity talent pool that serves the epicenter of national security space here in Colorado Springs,” Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in a news release. “Zivaro’s innovation and expertise will contribute to our growing cluster of technology and innovation around cybersecurity and defense that protects our nation’s assets and supports the needs of other important industries like health care.”

Of Zivaro's current 175 employees, 132 are in Colorado. Zivaro intends to create 304 new net jobs in Colorado Springs at an average wage of $165,076, which is 312.76% of the average annual wage in El Paso County. Most of the positions will be in technical engineering; the company also expects to bring on board some remote positions.

In August, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $8,650,396 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits to be disbursed over an eight-year period and $57,500 in a performance-based Strategic Fund LONE Worker incentive given over a five-year period, at $2,500 for every net new job created.

The incentives are contingent on Zivaro, known under the code name "Project Dinosaur" during the OEDIT review process, meeting certain job creation and salary requirements. At least 20 positions must be created and maintained before any tax credits are issued.

The company will also be the first to receive money from the city and the Chamber & EDC’s Colorado Springs Deal Closing Fund, a public-private-partnership designed to incentivize the creation of new, high-paying jobs and capital investment by expanding some of the city's core employers.

“Zivaro is a mission-centered company, and we firmly believe in the U.S. government’s vision to modernize the technology and code that supports today’s missions protecting our country,” said Greg Byles, Zivaro’s CEO and co-founder, said in the release. “In our view, there is no better place to support these mission domains and capture some of the nation’s top talent than Colorado Springs.”

In addition to Colorado Springs, Zivaro considered Omaha, Neb., and Huntsville, Ala., for its expansion; a final decision on whether U.S. Space Command moves from the Springs to Huntsville, as was announced in the final days of the Trump administration, is expected soon.

Colorado Springs was an attractive location for Zivaro because it is a “hub for the aerospace and defense industry,” Patrick Meyers, OEDIT executive director, said in the release. More than 250 companies in the Springs provide advanced technologies in national defense, global positioning systems, cybersecurity and satellite communications, the release noted.

More big economic news could be on the horizon. In November, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved nearly $3.9 million in incentives to help attract a high-tech company to develop a manufacturing plant in the Springs; the project, assigned the code name "Garnet," could bring more than 1,000 jobs and an investment of over $1 billion to the area.

A timetable for when the company could decide wasn't revealed. The state incentives are on top of $111 million in incentives already crafted by local business and government officials.