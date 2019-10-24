Forget the three-peat: All Smiles Dental Group and WireNut Home Services passed that years ago.
The two Colorado Springs companies are now five-time winners of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado’s top customer service award.
The companies join Champion Windows & Home Exteriors and Endodontic Specialists of Colorado as the only five-time winners of the annual award. All Smiles and its affiliate, Colorado Dental Group, won the award in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017, while electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor WireNut won the award in 2009 and the past three years.
Other award winners included first-time winner Beneficient, a consulting business that helps families with Medicaid eligibility for long-term care; Integrity Bank & Trust; and McCloskey Motors. Integrity and McCloskey also won the award last year. Three other companies were nominated but did not win the award. All eight nominees completed a review to determine whether they met the award’s standards.
The nonprofit BBB has presented the award annually since 1995 and gave this year’s awards during its Night of Excellence gala Thursday attended by more than 400 people at the Colorado Springs Marriott. The BBB also honored all recipients of the award during the past 25 years with a Hall of Fame wall installation in the nonprofit’s downtown offices.
The group also gave $2,500 scholarships to graduating seniors Jorge Montes-Marquez of Harrison High School in Colorado Springs and John Lopez of Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School in Pueblo.