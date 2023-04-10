Demolition of iconic Sunbird restaurant in Colorado Springs started Monday around noon.

A Colorado Springs group that purchased the former Sunbird restaurant on the city’s northwest side, just off of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road, is moving ahead with its plans to transform the site into a 16,000-square-foot event center that would host weddings, corporate gatherings, parties and other events.

Colt Haugen, chief operating officer and co-owner of Colorado Springs-based WickedThink advertising agency, is part of the ownership group that purchased the Sunbird property in May 2021 and developed plans for the event center 230 Point of the Pines Drive.

The new owners had previously planned to demolish the old 9,700-square-foot Sunbird building in January, begin event center construction and open the venue in 2024, Haugen said in previous Gazette reporting. The new facility will be called the High Garden Events Center.

The Sunbird, which opened in 1975, was popular for decades among families, couples and others who enjoyed its award-winning food and spectacular views from its hillside location.

Over the years, however, the restaurant and its food lost popularity and its building fell into disrepair. It closed in 2018.