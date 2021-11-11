Evergreen Devco, a real estate development company with offices in Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, is tearing down the former Sears department store at the Chapel Hills Mall, northeast of Academy and Briargate boulevards in northern Colorado Springs.
Evergreen Devco, which has several commercial projects in various stages in the Pikes Peak region, plans to build a 300-unit apartment project on the Sears property, to be called Overlook Briargate.
The company announced its plans in 2020 and finalized its purchase of the Sears property in May. A few months later, it began an interior demolition of the former Sears store. Now, it's in the midst of razing the building itself, which was constructed 40 years ago.
The company expects to complete the demolition in mid to late December, said Robert Place, Evergreen Devco's multifamily development director for Colorado. Apartment building construction should begin one to two months after demolition is complete, he said.
The first apartments are expected to open in 2023.
"I can imagine to longtime residents, a landmark is disappearing," Place said. "But I certainly hope that everyone's pleased with the product we're putting up there. I really feel like it's going to rejuvenate a lot of the other retailers at the (mall)."
Financially troubled Sears closed its Chapel Hills Mall store, and another at the Broadmoor Towne Center on the city's south side, in March 2019.