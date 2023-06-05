Delta Air Lines nonstop service to Atlanta once again will shuttle passengers to and from the Colorado Springs Airport after a more than three year hiatus instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced in March 2022 it would resume the route in August, only to pause those plans because of strong headwinds, such as tight staffing, that abounded during the summer.

In September, Delta repeated the plan and geared up to reinstate service with a new start date of June 5; that day being right around the corner.

Delta's first departure from Colorado Springs to Atlanta will take off at 2:05 p.m., Monday.

Delta also added a new route to Minneapolis/St. Paul, set to begin the following day that passengers take off to Atlanta.

Other nonstop routes coming online this summer at the Colorado Springs Airport include Sun Country Airlines seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul starting June 8 and Southwest Airlines' daily flights to Long Beach, Calif., beginning July 11.

Avelo Airlines began a route to Los Angeles via Hollywood/Burbank on May 3.