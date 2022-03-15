Delta Air Lines will restore its nonstop daily flight between Colorado Springs and Atlanta in August, more than two years after suspending the flight during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlanta-based carrier, which had operated the route since 1997 before suspending it on March 31, 2020, announced Tuesday it will reinstate the daily flight to Atlanta on Aug. 8 and the return flight on Aug. 9, using an 157-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.
“We can’t express how excited we are that our partners at Delta have added Atlanta nonstop service at Colorado Springs Airport. This route opens a large network of domestic and international travel for Colorado Springs,” Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs aviation director, said in a news release.
Flight 1500 to Atlanta will leave Colorado Springs at 6:45 a.m. and arrive at 11:39 a.m.; Flight 2867 will leave Atlanta at 5:58 p.m. and arrive at 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta is the last major destination to be restored by four airlines serving Colorado Springs after the pandemic triggered widespread reductions in travel that led carriers to suspend service. Delta also operates daily nonstop flights to its Salt Lake City hub.
United Airlines resumed its nonstop daily service to Los Angeles in February 2021 and Frontier Airlines reinstated its seasonal nonstop flight twice a week to Orlando, Fla., last November. Frontier will suspend the Orlando flight April 3 until late fall.
Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport surged to a 13-year high of 935,952 in 2021, boosted by Southwest Airlines expanding to the city a year ago with 13 flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Delta is the airport's smallest carrier, boarding just 4.6% of the airport's departing passengers last year.