Delta Airlines will add a new non-stop route between the Colorado Springs Airport and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Colorado Springs Airport officials announced Monday.

The direct flight to Minneapolis, which offers access to a hub of connections in Minneapolis on an Airbus A320 that can seat 157 passengers, will start service June 5 and operate until Sept. 4, officials said.

The first flight will arrive at the Colorado Springs Airport at 9:30 a.m. and the first departing flight will leave at 11:00 a.m., a release form the airport said.

Initial pricing on Delta's website shows tickets from Colorado Springs to Minneapolis/St. Paul starting at $189.

The flight is the most recent addition to the airport's offerings following Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airline's announcement of its non-stop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Delta will also restart service to Atlanta beginning June 5.

“We cannot express how excited we are that our partners at Delta Air Lines have not only added Atlanta nonstop service at the Colorado Springs Airport back to their schedule, but Minneapolis/ St. Paul nonstop service as well,” Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport, said.