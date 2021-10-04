A California company has completed its acquisition of GE Johnson Construction Co., a longtime Colorado Springs general contractor whose projects can be seen citywide and beyond.
GE Johnson officially "joined the DPR Construction family of companies" as of Thursday, according to a news release.
But, as the release notes, it will be business as usual for GE Johnson customers. As previously reported, GE Johnson will continue to operate as a separate company under the GE Johnson name and CEO Jim Johnson will remain in his role along with other company leaders.
When the deal was announced in August, Johnson said he would remain with the company for three years with annual mutual options to extend the agreement until he "figures out what is next" for him. Johnson's father, Gil, started the business in 1967.
The sale price was not disclosed. Johnson has said the deal would provide GE Johnson the financial backing to continue and increase its investment in technology, prefabrication of building components and "the tools we will need in 2030."
“Both our firms see ourselves as builders first," George Pfeffer, who serves on DPR’s management committee, said in the release. "It’s exciting to know that our talented people at both companies will have more opportunities to share their passion for building.”
GE Johnson's recent high-profile projects include the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center.