Procrastinators in Colorado are busy.

That's because Thursday is the last day property owners can object to the valuation of their property determined by their county assessor's office, which dictates how much property tax each owner owes, and this year appeals are expected to flood the El Paso County Assessor's Office.

Home values, which are assessed every other year in Colorado, skyrocketed in El Paso County by nearly 44% from the last time the office updated property values in 2021, The Gazette reported. That was largely because home prices vaulted up 37% during a red-hot season of sales that coincided with the statewide property assessment period of Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

While elevated home values are a boon for property owners, it also means paying more in property taxes.

Property owners seeking to object to the county's valuation of their property must submit an appeal with documentation stating why they believe the value is incorrect using comparable sales information, a recent appraisal or photos by Thursday.

In El Paso County, property owners can use the assessor's online form, call, mail, walk-in or fax to submit an appeal.

Property owners can call the office at 719-520-6600, find instructions and an online form on the assessor's website at assessor.elpasoco.com/appeals-process-notice-valuation/ or appeal with a walk-in visit to 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.