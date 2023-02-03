Dave & Buster's, the suburban Dallas-based restaurant and entertainment chain that specializes in food, sports watching and arcade games, is launching construction on its location coming to Colorado Springs’ fast-growing north side.

A building permit was pulled this week for construction of Dave & Buster's, southwest of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive, according to social media posts by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. The site is part of the Highlands at Briargate retail center.

Dave & Buster's had submitted a proposal last year to Colorado Springs city government planners that showed it would open a 20,577-square-foot venue at Highlands at Briargate.

The retail center — whose users include Smashburger, Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee and the Chuy’s restaurant chain — is being developed on nearly 43 acres east of the Focus on the Family campus on property owned by the Christian ministry.

Focus and The Keith Corp., a North Carolina real estate firm, formed a joint venture to develop Highlands at Briargate.

A Keith Corp. official said in December that the company hoped to complete construction of two retail buildings this summer at Highlands at Briargate. Dave & Buster's would occupy one of those buildings, according to the plans it submitted to the city last year.