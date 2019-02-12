briefly
Dating app tops downtown competition
Abound, a dating app that allows the user’s friends to choose dates for them, finished as the top team in the Techstars Startup Weekend competition Sunday at Epicentral in downtown Colorado Springs.
Open Hear, an open-source software platform to develop affordable, high-quality hearing aids, finished second and Backyard Concert, a modem to connect multiple Bluetooth speakers to one device, finished third. Five teams formed from the weekend’s 41 participants were evaluated based on the quality of their business model, feedback from potential customers and users and the team’s ability to develop an idea into a business.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette