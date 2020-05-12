Mark Weatherford, who had been vice chairman of the National Cybersecurity Center, has been named chief strategy officer of the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit group.
Weatherford took the job three weeks after leaving as vice president and global information security strategist for Bookings Holdings, a Connecticut-based online travel booking company that owns Kayak, OpenTable and Priceline. He remains on the National Cybersecurity Center's board and continues to serve as vice chairman.
"I have had my eye on him (to join the center's staff) since I joined the NCC," center CEO Vance Brown said Tuesday. "He has worked in the highest levels of cybsesecurity. He knows where we need to focus, where we can bring the best value and where are our strategic advantages. He has been with the NCC since inception and knows our history and where we can go."
The center's chief strategy officer post had been vacant since August, when Jonathan Steenland resigned after a year in job and became chief innovation and security officer of Botdoc. The Monument-based company specializes in making it simpler and easier for individuals and companies to send or collect documents and data.
Weatherford is a member of the Department of Homeland Security's advisory board and also serves in similar roles for seven cybersecurity-focused technology companies. He also is founder of Aspen Chartered, a company he started two years ago and to provide cyber security consulting and advisory services to government agencies and private-sector organizations worldwide.
He also spent five years as an executive with vArmour, a California-based data center and cloud security company, and three years as a principal with The Chertoff Group, a Washington, D.C., consulting firm. He also was deputy undersecretary for cybersecurity in the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration and served as chief information security officer for the states of Colorado and California.
Weatherford started his career as a cryptology officer with the Navy, where he spent 26 years before moving the defense giant Raytheon. He also was an executive for the North American Electric Reliability Corp.
“Mark’s resume, reputation and character are impeccable,” Brown said in a news release. “He has incredible cyber security experience and continues to accomplish great things with the government and the private sector, which is a perfect fit for the NCC, since public-private partnerships are such a large part of our mission."