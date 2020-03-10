The National Cybersecurity Center has canceled its Cybersecurity Symposium, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The annual event, which was moved this year from Colorado Springs to the Denver area because of scheduling issues, was expected to draw 1,000 people to hear about the latest developments in cybersecurity. The center, based in Colorado Springs, plans to resume the symposium next year and is studying plans to offer an online educational event for attendees "in the not-to-distant future," CEO Vance Brown said Tuesday.
"Due to the continued spread of COVID-19, and the questions still surrounding it, we have made the decision to cancel Cyber Symposium 2020," the center said Tuesday in an email. "While this was an extremely hard decision for us, the health and well-being of our supporters, partners, staff, and community is of the utmost importance. We are looking at alternatives to the symposium which will allow our community to continue networking, collaborating, and learning from each other."
