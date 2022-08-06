DENVER • Colorado’s geographical features slightly complicate Evoca’s service-area map.

While most in the Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo metros shouldn’t have problems with service, those in more remote areas might be out of luck. Potential customers can plug their address in on Evoca’s website (evoca.tv) to see if they can access the service.

“We do check that you have some line of sight to the over-the-air signals,” McLeod said.

Despite living a bit north of the Denver metro in Erie, Robert Bush hasn’t experienced any issues.

“I haven’t had any problem,” Bush said, adding he’s using an antenna booster. “It hasn’t been blurry. The pictures have been clear. I’ve got all the channels.”

Each person The Gazette spoke with described the setup process as pretty easy. Ava Cook likened the process to setting up a gaming console where plugging the device into a power source and then connecting it to an HDMI input is the bulk of the work.

“It comes with everything you need,” Cook said.

"I set it up in maybe less than 10 minutes. It’s a matter of just finding a good place for the antenna, but it’s not like a rabbit-ears antenna. It’s like a flat one that sticks on your wall.”

The antenna was initially a hang-up for Bush, but it hasn’t been the issue he anticipated. A blinking light indicating he needs a stronger signal is small bother, but hasn’t impacted his service.

“It’s been pretty good, pretty smooth. I was really hesitant to try it out, because I don’t want an antenna. I was really trying to avoid that,” Bush said.

“It hasn’t been a problem at all. I was able to put the antenna in my basement, actually, next to the window, and it’s been great. I haven’t had any trouble with coverage at all.”

McLeod said Evoca is working to expand its reach in Colorado and is exploring the ability to pair its service with an internet provider in the future.