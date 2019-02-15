Culver's is the nation's best burger chain, beating out In-N-Out Burger, according to a Restaurant Business report based on data collected from Technomic Ignite.
Overall, Culver's scored 56.7 percent to In-N-Out Burger's 56.3 percent. Culver's rated better in ambiance, food and convenience while In-N-Out rated better for value. The two were virtually tied when it came to service and hospitality.
In-N-Out Burger completes land purchase in Colorado Springs for first Colorado restaurant, production and distribution facilities
Culver's has had a presence in Colorado Springs in recent years, while In-N-Out plans to open its first restaurant in the state in north Colorado Springs in 2020.
Not only was Culver's tops among burger chains, it was third among all quick-service chains. Chick-fil-A and Tropical Smoothie Cafe were rated No. 1 and 2, respectively.