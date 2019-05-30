The Wildwood Casino plans to be the first of Cripple Creek's four major casino operators to begin construction of a new hotel when it breaks ground at 11 a.m. June 6 on its 104-room Wildwood Hotel adjacent to the casino.
The $14 million project is planned for a summer or fall 2020 opening. The casino announced earlier this month an elevation survey had determined the Wildwood is the world's highest at 9,593 feet above sea level.
Bronco Billy's Casino and Triple Crown Casinos also have announced plans for new adjacent hotels in a bid to solve a shortage of rooms and attract more customers to the Teller County city.