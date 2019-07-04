Cripple Creek's fireworks show that was planned for 9:30 p.m. Thursday has been postponed until the same time Saturday, disappointing several people who were looking forward to the display.
A city representative said a "scheduling issue" forced the date change for the fireworks display.
The city's Facebook page carried this notice: "Our Fireworks show has been postponed until Saturday, July 6th. We had complications with getting fireworks today...We severely apologize for the inconvenience and to all those who traveled to see our fireworks today. We hope you can stick around to be with us this weekend for an amazing fireworks show."
The city's day-long July Fourth celebration, however, will go on as scheduled Thursday. Live music will take place from noon until 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brass Ass Casino at Bennett Avenue and 3rd Street. Food vendors and a beer garden also will be available.
The music, food and beer garden will be repeated from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday — with the fireworks being visible from almost anywhere in the city starting at 9:30 p.m.
The postponement drew several caustic comments on the city's Facebook page.
"Sad turn of events. Our family is here from out of town to celebrate, what a let down," one person wrote.
"I've always wanted to celebrate July 4th on the 6th....not," another person said.