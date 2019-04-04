The Cripple Creek City Council Wednesday approved a series of requests from American Gaming Group LLC to build the Wildwood Hotel just north of its Wildwood Casino on the north edge of the city's gaming district.
Council members approved rezoning, a height variance, a use permit for lodging and a special exception to build a new parking lot to replace a lot that will become the site of the hotel. The approvals clear the way for construction to begin next month of the the 104-room hotel that is scheduled to open in August 2020.
RELATED: