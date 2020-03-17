Cripple Creek's 12 casinos shut down Wednesday under orders of Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but what will happen to employees remains to be determined in many cases.
Nearly 2,000 people worked in Cripple Creek casinos as of mid-2018, according to the most recent numbers from the Colorado Division of Gaming.
At least one casino is paying its 120 workers for two weeks and asking them to use vacation for two weeks, rather than laying off any workers; two other major casino operators were hadn't determined what they will do.
State regulators aren't planning to delay the May 1 launch of sports wagering in Colorado casinos and online, even though there may not be any sporting events on which to wager, said Suzi Karrer, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Division of Gaming, which regulates casinos and sports wagering. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission will consider sports wagering license applications Thursday for Bronco Billy's Casino and two affiliated casinos as well as three in Black Hawk and four sports betting operators.
Eric Rose, general manager of Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek, said the casino's Colorado Springs-based parent company, Century Casinos, will pay employees in Cripple Creek and Central City for two weeks and allow them to use vacation time for two more weeks. Some salaried employees will work through Thursday to complete a "deep cleaning" of the gambling hall and at least one person will remain onsite for security reasons throughout the shutdown, he said.
"Hopefully, we will be back open in 30 days. It will be crucial to get back up and operating. The longer it is, the more difficult it will be for everyone," Rose said. "But public safety is the most important consideration. Hopefully, these measures will keep the growth of new cases steady to down instead of spiking. We are reaching out to our customers now through Facebook and email about this."
Customer traffic in Cripple Creek had been up early in March as a result of favorable weather, but has declined 10-20% since last week as cases of the virus began to grow across the nation and state, Rose said.
Century Casinos also reported Monday that its nine casinos in Poland closed on Friday as a result of a quarantine ordered by the Polish government. Employees at the downtown Colorado Springs headquarters are now working remotely from home to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus, Rose said.
Bronco Billy's General Manager Baxter Lee said Full House Resorts, parent company of Bronco Billy's, closed both Bronco Billy's and the Christmas Casino and will not reopen the Christmas-themed gambling hall because it was not generating enough revenue "to overcome expenses." Full House also has halted construction of a parking garage adjacent to Bronco Billy's, the first part of a major expansion that included a hotel, because of the spread of the virus, he said.
The company is "still having conversations" about what will happen to its 280 employees in Cripple Creek and expects to make an announcement about those plans "soon," he said. Bronco Billy's plans to complete a "deep cleaning" of the casino and its hotel rooms and will move some of its 828 slot machines and gaming tables to new locations within the casino during the shutdown, he said.
Customer traffic at Bronco Billy's last week was about two-thirds of its typical daily volume for this time of year after March had started "pretty good" because of mild weather, Lee said.
Both Rose and Lee said they had not been notified if the city of Cripple Creek will delay the April 1 due date for its $100 fee per slot machine or gaming table. Cripple Creek officials did not respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.
A statement from Wildwood Casino said the gaming facility is "winding down operations and "will share more information as we finalize those decisions. We are confident our loved ones, team members and community will come through this by sticking together and look forward to coming back better than ever."