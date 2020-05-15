Playbook 'out the window' as sports wagering launches in Colorado. Darts among the few, unique choices.
Johnny Nolon's Casino has signed an agreement with Madrid-based Carousel Group to offer online sports wagering in Colorado.
Carousel said it plans to launch www.SportsBetting.com by Sept. 1 in Colorado. The site will serve as the web and mobile application portal for customers within Colorado. The company said it plans to expand into other U.S. states and will open offices later this year in Colorado and New Jersey.