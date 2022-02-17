The wait is almost over for Whataburger fans; the iconic Texas burger chain debuts next week in Colorado Springs.
Whataburger will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1310 InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side, according to BurgerWorks Colorado, a franchisee that's bringing the chain to the Springs. The location, northeast of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive, is part of the InterQuest Marketplace retail complex, east of Interstate 25.
"We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado," BurgerWorks owner William Tamminga said in a news release.
After Wednesday's opening, Whataburger's dining room will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; a double-lane drive-thru will be open 24 hours. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available in coming weeks, according to the news release.
The restaurant will have a state-of-the-art kitchen, an open-concept dining room and will display wall art that highlights Colorado Springs landmarks, the release says.
The chain, which specializes in a variety of fresh, made-to-order burgers, has developed a fervent following since it was founded in 1950 as a small roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas.
It took its name from customers who were so enamored by its hamburgers that they exclaimed "what a burger!" after they tasted one, according to the restaurant chain.
Today, the Whataburger menu also includes chicken sandwiches, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items. Headquartered in San Antonio, Whataburger now has more than 870 restaurants across 14 states.
BurgerWorks Colorado, a family-run franchisee based in Lufkin, Texas, operates 10 of the chain's restaurants in Texas.
The InterQuest location will be the first Whataburger in Colorado Springs, but won't be the last.
BurgerWorks says it plans to open locations this year at 6140 Dublin Blvd., east of Powers and Dublin boulevards, and at 5905 Constitution Ave., east of Powers and Constitution. The Constitution Avenue building has been used as a training center; a portion of it will be remodeled to accommodate a restaurant.
Whataburger becomes the latest well-known national and regional fast-food brand to expand to Colorado Springs and to the InterQuest area in particular, which is arguably the city's hottest retail and commercial hub.
In-N-Out Burger of California, which has a loyal following of its own, opened its first Springs restaurant in November 2020 in Victory Ridge, a mixed-use development southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.
Three months ago, In-N-Out added a second restaurant on Constitution Avenue, across the street from where Whataburger will open.
Other new-to-market restaurant chains that have opened in the InterQuest area include Torchy's Tacos of Austin, Texas; Arkansas-based Slim Chickens; and Anthony's Pizza of Denver. New York-based Shake Shack plans to open its first Springs restaurant next year in the InterQuest area.
Familiar restaurants with a presence in Colorado Springs and that have expanded to InterQuest in recent years include Panda Express, Fuzzy's Tacos, Burger King, McDonald's and Chili's.
In addition to restaurants, InterQuest is home to increasing numbers of hotels, stores, entertainment centers, service-oriented businesses and apartments. The area is part of Colorado Springs' fast-growing north side, with thousands of homes, major employers and institutions such as the Air Force Academy, New Life Church and Pikes Peak Community College.