A major adjustment to a defense contract in Europe and delays in starting contracts triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic combined to cut second-quarter earnings by Vectrus Inc. by 85.4%, the company said Tuesday.
Earnings in the April-to-June quarter declined to $1.11 million, or 9 cents a share, from $7.62 million, or 66 cents a share, the Colorado Springs-based military contractor reported. Revenue during the quarter increased slightly to $336.1 million. For the first half of the year, profits were down 33.4% to $9.28 million, or 83 cents a share, from $14.7 million, or $1.28 a share. Revenue for the first half was up 4.6% to $687.8 million.
Most of the drop, $8.4 million in both periods, came from an adjustment to a contract in Europe that Vectrus did not identify along with closing out expiring contracts. CEO Chuck Prow told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday the adjustment was a result of a "disconnect between volume and cost" on the contract that will cause the company to lose money on the work. He said the adjustment covers losses Vectrus expects for the next year until the next renewal option begins.
Vectrus said the pandemic also has made it more difficult to get into host countries and individual overseas bases where it has U.S. military contracts, delaying work. Those delays cost the company $22.3 million in revenue, which it believes is delayed, during the second quarter and $2.1 million in earnings and will delay another $40 million in revenue and $4 million in earnings during the second half of the year.
"Second quarter results demonstrated solid top line performance, strong new business awards, and favorable cash flow generation despite the impact of COVID-19," Prow said in the company's earnings release. "Our prospects for growth, supported by our robust backlog and $10.6 billion pipeline, are unchanged. Our cash flow generation and balance sheet remain strong and we are well positioned for the future."
The contract adjustments and pandemic-related delays prompted Vectrus to cuts its revenue and earnings forecasts for the second half of the year and all of 2020. The company reduced its revenue forecast for the year by between $90 million and $120 million to between $1.39 billion and $1.41 billion. The earnings forecast for this year was cut between 72 cents and 99 cents a share to between $2.68 and $2.82 a share.
The news wasn't all bad for Vectrus. The company won three Navy contracts during the quarter totaling $554 million and it received a one-year bridge contract valued at $529.1 million for logistics work in Kuwait and the Middle East that was to end next month. The logistics contract is meant to keep work going until Vectrus begins work on $1.38 billion in Army contracts to provide logistics and other services to regional commands in the Middle East and Asia over the next 10 years.
