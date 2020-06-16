A developer's failure to finish stormwater projects at the planned Falcon Marketplace shopping center just outside Colorado Springs has prompted El Paso County officials to step in and possibly finish the work.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize their staff to hire a contractor to complete stormwater upgrades at the shopping center, northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads, and use a portion of proceeds from a $4.7 million bond put up by the developer as a funding source.
It's possible, however, the developer could still wind up doing the work and the county intervention won't be needed.
But in taking their action to complete the stormwater work and dip into the developer's bond, commissioners cited concerns that a further delay by the developer in completing the partially built facilities at Falcon Marketplace could create a hazard for nearby residents, motorists and local utilities.
The commission's decision came over the objection of Leon Capital Group of Dallas. The company said the action will cloud the future of the 36-acre Falcon Marketplace project, where King Soopers plans to build a grocery and several other stores, restaurants and services are expected to follow.
As planned, Falcon Marketplace would become the latest shopping hub in unincorporated Falcon. The once-rural area of large acreages northeast of the Springs has been a residential and commercial hot spot over the last 20 to 30 years as more people have sought to move away from the city's noise and traffic.
Leon, a real estate development and investment firm, took over Falcon Marketplace in the last few months from original developer Hummel Investments, also of Dallas; Hummel had proposed the project several years ago and worked to resolve numerous traffic and access issues to position the property for development.
On Tuesday, Leon general counsel Wyatt Maxwell told commissioners that financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused his company to hit pause on several of its projects. As a result, site preparation work at Falcon Marketplace, including stormwater and drainage facilities, also was put on hold.
"We have been struggling through corona and COVID just like you," Maxwell said, describing Leon as a modest-sized developer. "The impact on small business like ourselves has been quite difficult."
County staffers say no work has been done at Falcon Marketplace for the last one to two months, which left stormwater projects incomplete and the site and surrounding areas potentially dangerous.
In particular, county staffers told commissioners that an unfinished stormwater pipe whose 90-inch opening points directly at Woodmen Road threatens to funnel huge amounts of water directly onto the road and create flooding and other problems in the event of a major storm or series of storms.
That could damage the road, create traffic problems along the busy corridor that handles 30,000 vehicle trips a day and harm nearby utility lines operated by Colorado Springs Utilities, Mountain View Electric Association and the Woodmen Hills Metro District, among others.
In alerting Leon to the potential problems, county staffers said company officials told them last week they were attempting to sell the Falcon Marketplace site and planned no more work at the property.
That's when county staffers came to the county commission to ask for the green light to tackle the stormwater work on their own and use the developer's bond as a funding source.
In receiving approval Tuesday, county staffers told commissioners they expect to advertise for the work this week and receive contractor responses within 10 days.
It would take another three to four weeks to complete the work, which would cost no more than $1.5 million. Staffers also would need commissioners to sign off on the deal with a contractor.
But Maxwell told commissioners Tuesday that Leon has an agreement in place to sell the property to a Colorado developer, and the sale could be completed in 45 days.
The county's action to assume control of the stormwater work at Falcon Marketplace and dip into the bond proceeds would create an economic strain on the project and cause its new buyers to walk away, Maxwell said.
"It would kill the development, kill the deal immediately," he said.
Maxwell asked commissioners to delay their action for at least a week and allow Leon to resume stormwater work at the site. The company already had a contractor back on site Tuesday, which county staffers confirmed.
County commissioners, however, voted 4-0 to move ahead and authorize staffers to proceed with lining up a contractor to ensure the work gets done. The need to avoid any potential hazards to the public was too great, they said.
"It's unfortunate that we ended up in the situation we're in, but there are serious public safety issues," said commission chairman Mark Waller. He was joined in his vote by Commissioners Cami Bremer, Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Holly Williams; Commissioner Stan VanderWerf was absent for the vote.
It's uncertain what happens to the deal Leon said was in place to sell the property. A company official didn't return a phone call to The Gazette after Tuesday's meeting.
For its part, King Soopers, which has said it will build a larger footprint, 123,000-square-foot store at Falcon Marketplace, plans to move forward with its project.
In an email Tuesday before the commissioners' meeting, spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge said King Soopers is targeting a 2021 construction start for its Falcon Marketplace store and a 2022 completion. A King Soopers affiliate paid nearly $1.7 million in January to purchase 10 acres at the shopping center site.